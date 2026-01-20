Nexteer Automotive Says Global COO Resigned W.e.f Jan 19

(RTTNews) - Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (8NX.F), a motion control technology company, said through Hong Kong Exchange that Hervé Paul Gino Boyer has resigned as executive director, senior vice president and global chief operating officer to pursue a new opportunity, effective Jan. 19, 2026.

"Mr. BOYER has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board. The only matter of concern relates to Mr. BOYER's entitlement and eligibility to receive any payment under the annual incentive plan, which is applicable to executive directors and senior executives based on the Company's and individual performance metrics," the company stated.