Nexteer Automotive Elevates Software Engineering Organization

|
30.04.2021 06:48:00
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicles are fast becoming more software-enabled, cloud-connected devices, global OEMs' needs are growing exponentially in software-enabled steering features and other software-centric motion control applications. Consequently, Nexteer Automotive is elevating its global Software Engineering organization to meet the ever-expanding software needs of its global OEM customer base.
Software Organizational Enhancement
Nexteer's new organizational enhancement creates a single strategic software team across four global locations within Nexteer, including the Global Technical Center in Saginaw, MI, Regional Technical Centers in Tychy, Poland and Suzhou, China as well as a Software Center in Bengaluru, India. Previously, software engineering expertise was dispersed among various teams throughout the Company and reported separately through product lines and R&D.
The newly formed team reports directly to the Company's chief technology officer.
Nexteer's centralized software team will support Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems and advanced steering feature development. In addition, the new structure will also support software-related R&D projects including software solutions that could be cloud-based or reside within a centralized chassis domain controller.
Software R&D Collaborations
Nexteer's new software engineering structure aligns with R&D collaborations on two fronts with CNXMotion and Tactile Mobility.
Nexteer is developing motion control solutions with CNXMotion, the Company's joint venture with Continental. In addition, Nexteer is exploring advanced steering safety features such as real-time road surface detection in collaboration with Tactile Mobility, a leading tactile virtual sensing and data company based in Israel.
Elevated Software Organization Benefits
Nexteer expects the optimized organizational structure to:
- Accelerate innovation-to-production timelines
- Capitalize on exponential growth in software-enabled motion control solutions
- Enhance global collaboration within Nexteer and its external partners
- Enhance customer service, OEM technical consultation, software development and support
- Maximize Nexteer's software value proposition
"Nexteer's new Software Engineering structure will accelerate Nexteer's innovation-to-production timeline as we draw tighter connections between our software teams, from early innovation to pursuit and on to launch readiness," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Nexteer Automotive. "This new structure positions us to meet expanding software demands, shorten lead times, maximize our value proposition and capitalize on emerging software product opportunities."
Nexteer plays a vital role in the "modern automotive value chain" – supplying complex software and electronics solutions that enable advanced steering features and more. This exponential growth and technology disruption require an increased level of support and focus across Nexteer's advanced steering solutions.
"Nexteer's team of software experts across four global locations collectively drive operational excellence – working together as one team to develop, validate and launch production-intent software," continued Milavec. "Elevating our Software Engineering structure will allow us to further ensure quality and compliance among increasingly complex software features with our global OEM customers."
Software plays an important role in today's vehicles related to advanced safety and performance. From a safety perspective, steering software plays a crucial role in ensuring steering assist as well as enabling advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as park assist, lane keeping, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist and more.
In the future, automotive software will also play a key role in enabling autonomous vehicles, as well as additional advanced safety and performance features. This is critically important as today's hardware-defined vehicles are rapidly transforming into software-defined transportation platforms.
About Nexteer
Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com
Link to Nexteer Media Center for company logo, executive headshots & additional graphics
SOURCE Nexteer
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen unter Druck
Vor dem Wochenende sind in Asien teils kräftige Verluste zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag schlussendlich etwas tiefer, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher zurückfiel. An den US-Börsen griffen Anleger zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}