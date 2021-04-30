SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1014 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 49’284 1.2%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -0.5% 
30.04.2021 06:48:00

Nexteer Automotive Elevates Software Engineering Organization

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicles are fast becoming more software-enabled, cloud-connected devices, global OEMs' needs are growing exponentially in software-enabled steering features and other software-centric motion control applications. Consequently, Nexteer Automotive is elevating its global Software Engineering organization to meet the ever-expanding software needs of its global OEM customer base.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)

Software Organizational Enhancement

Nexteer's new organizational enhancement creates a single strategic software team across four global locations within Nexteer, including the Global Technical Center in Saginaw, MI, Regional Technical Centers in Tychy, Poland and Suzhou, China as well as a Software Center in Bengaluru, India. Previously, software engineering expertise was dispersed among various teams throughout the Company and reported separately through product lines and R&D.

The newly formed team reports directly to the Company's chief technology officer.  

Nexteer's centralized software team will support Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems and advanced steering feature development. In addition, the new structure will also support software-related R&D projects including software solutions that could be cloud-based or reside within a centralized chassis domain controller.    

Software R&D Collaborations

Nexteer's new software engineering structure aligns with R&D collaborations on two fronts with CNXMotion and Tactile Mobility.

Nexteer is developing motion control solutions with CNXMotion, the Company's joint venture with Continental. In addition, Nexteer is exploring advanced steering safety features such as real-time road surface detection in collaboration with Tactile Mobility, a leading tactile virtual sensing and data company based in Israel.   

Elevated Software Organization Benefits

Nexteer expects the optimized organizational structure to:

  • Accelerate innovation-to-production timelines
  • Capitalize on exponential growth in software-enabled motion control solutions
  • Enhance global collaboration within Nexteer and its external partners
  • Enhance customer service, OEM technical consultation, software development and support
  • Maximize Nexteer's software value proposition

"Nexteer's new Software Engineering structure will accelerate Nexteer's innovation-to-production timeline as we draw tighter connections between our software teams, from early innovation to pursuit and on to launch readiness," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Nexteer Automotive. "This new structure positions us to meet expanding software demands, shorten lead times, maximize our value proposition and capitalize on emerging software product opportunities."

Nexteer plays a vital role in the "modern automotive value chain" – supplying complex software and electronics solutions that enable advanced steering features and more. This exponential growth and technology disruption require an increased level of support and focus across Nexteer's advanced steering solutions. 

"Nexteer's team of software experts across four global locations collectively drive operational excellence – working together as one team to develop, validate and launch production-intent software," continued Milavec. "Elevating our Software Engineering structure will allow us to further ensure quality and compliance among increasingly complex software features with our global OEM customers."

Software plays an important role in today's vehicles related to advanced safety and performance. From a safety perspective, steering software plays a crucial role in ensuring steering assist as well as enabling advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as park assist, lane keeping, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist and more.

In the future, automotive software will also play a key role in enabling autonomous vehicles, as well as additional advanced safety and performance features. This is critically important as today's hardware-defined vehicles are rapidly transforming into software-defined transportation platforms.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center for company logo, executive headshots & additional graphics

SOURCE Nexteer

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen
29.04.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
29.04.21 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
29.04.21 Weekly-Hits: Hedging-Strategie – Passendes Werkzeug / Tesla – Positive Sondereffekte
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkei verbietet Zahlungen mit Cyberdevisen: Kryptobörse kollabiert
PolyPeptide-Aktien mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Wall Street schlussendlich fester -- SMI fällt letztlich zurück -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS könnte Kandidatur von VR Gottschling wohl zurückziehen
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Clariant-Aktie knickt ein: Clariant in den USA in rechtliche Auseinandersetzung involviert
Moderna will 2021 bis zu einer Milliarde Corona-Impfdosen liefern - Aktie fällt zurück
Straumann-Aktien dank kräftigem Wachstumsschub auf Rekordhoch
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal klar höher
Logitech-Aktie freundlich: Logitech steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen unter Druck

Vor dem Wochenende sind in Asien teils kräftige Verluste zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag schlussendlich etwas tiefer, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher zurückfiel. An den US-Börsen griffen Anleger zu.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit