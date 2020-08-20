20.08.2020 07:34:00

Nexteer Automotive Earns 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive earned a 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award by the National Association of Manufacturers for Nexteer's outstanding achievement in Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training.

Nexteer's Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training Program enables the Company to train, grow, advance and retain its technical workforce globally. The program provides Nexteer Manufacturing Engineers with comprehensive development and training opportunities, as well as a feedback system to advance their knowledge base to world-class levels.

"We are honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the third straight year for our commitment to manufacturing excellence and our people," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Nexteer Automotive. "As Nexteer grows with our customers, it becomes even more important for us to onboard, train and grow our global technical talent to keep pace with the lightning speed of innovation in our industry. This talent management and training program provides us with a custom solution to keep elevating our Manufacturing Engineering department and share knowledge and expertise across our global team."

The Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training Program offers more than 495 base level courses and publications online - including more than 60 Nexteer specific courses and more than 40 Nexteer custom instructor-lead and hands-on labs. With these combined systems and resources, Nexteer's Manufacturing Engineers can help manage, grow and retain the Company's valued resources.

In 2019, Nexteer was recognized with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership. In 2018, Nexteer received the Engineering and Production Technology Award from the National Association of Manufacturers (then Manufacturing Leadership Council).

Nexteer will be formally recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on October 8, 2020.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

SOURCE Nexteer Automotive

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 322.60
2.36 %
Swisscom 523.00
2.23 %
CS Group 10.31
2.13 %
Nestle 110.86
1.73 %
Novartis 78.41
1.45 %
LafargeHolcim 43.75
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 60.06
0.50 %
Alcon 55.24
0.44 %
SGS 2’356.00
0.21 %
The Swatch Grp 199.60
-0.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.20
UBS: Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.08.20
SMI hängt weiter fest
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger nahezu unbewegt
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Darum hält sich der Euro zum US-Dollar auf hohem Niveau - zum Franken höher
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Portfolio unter der Lupe: Auf diese Aktien setzt George Soros im zweiten Quartal
Apple klagt wegen Birnen-Logo gegen Startup

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI & Co. vor Minusstart -- DAX belastet erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit klaren Verlusten -- US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steht vor einem schwächeren Handelsbeginn. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte mit Minuszeichen in den Donnerstag starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach. Die US-Börsen gingen am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel. Die Schweizer Börse tendierte zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB