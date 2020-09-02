02.09.2020 18:50:00

NEXT10, INC. Profitable and positive August, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation), (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is pleased to announce that during the month of August, 2020, UHC expanded their fleet. Three new semi-tractors, five new 53' refrigerated trailers, and two dry van trailers were purchased. UHC now has 83 newer model semi-tractors and 95 newer model 53' refrigerated trailers in their fleet.

Four new drivers also joined The Ultimate Team during August. UHC's goal is to have more than 100 drivers on board by the end of 2021.

UHC's recently acquired subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had their highest gross revenue month August, 2020.  Thanks to the amazing work and efforts by The Ultimate Team, the company continues to grow and have a positive and profitable bottom line.

UHC is a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop shop. UHC handles everything you can possibly imagine pertaining to being an over-the-road truck driver, (who owns his/her company), except driving the semi-tractor. 

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

CONTACT:
info@ultimateholdingscorp.com
https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com 
+1-612-386-0606 

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

