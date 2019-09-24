Next Stop For IKEA… Queens, NY

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA Retail U.S. announced today a new store coming to the Rego Center in Queens in summer 2020. The future IKEA Queens is the first store to open in the U.S. with a new layout and will support a seamless omni-channel experience for customers. It will feature thousands of IKEA products for purchase and takeaway, while larger furniture items will be on display and available for convenient delivery.

"It's an exciting time for IKEA as we enter this next phase of our expansion into major cities in the U.S.," said Javier Quiñones, President & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Retail U.S. "We are passionate about life at home and energized by the opportunity to collaborate with New Yorkers to create a new experience that is both easy to access and shop."

IKEA Queens will open in the Rego Center at the corner of Queens Boulevard & Junction Boulevard across 115,000 sq. ft. of leased space. The store will offer customers a full range of services, such as home delivery, assembly and installation, in addition to a new food offering to allow guests to enjoy a modern taste of Sweden on the go. It will also feature family-friendly, rest-interactive spaces to accommodate guests with children.

"With a growing community of more than 900,000 households, Queens was a natural next destination for IKEA in New York City," said Leontyne Green Sykes, Chief Operating Officer, IKEA Retail U.S. "We know that more than half of Queens' residents travel via public transportation, and we selected Rego Park for this new store concept to meet the unique needs of this customer."

Globally, IKEA is evolving to be more accessible and convenient for customers wherever they are. The company recently announced the development of 30 new customer meeting points in cities over the next three years. The Queens store will be the third location in New York City and sixth in the area, complementing the new Planning Studio in Manhattan (opened April 2019) and stores in Brooklyn, Elizabeth, Long Island and Paramus.

IKEA Retail U.S. has made significant investments to enhance its e-commerce experience and service offerings, including new lower priced shipping & delivery, Click & Collect, financing, Traemand kitchen installation and TaskRabbit assembly services. To support delivery to New York City customers, IKEA opened a customer fulfilment center in Staten Island to deliver products to customers in the market. The facility also has a goal of completing 100% of shipments by electric vehicle by 2020, as part of the global IKEA commitment to sustainability.

