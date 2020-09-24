24.09.2020 00:57:00

Next Level Energy Inc.'s 'Eagle Energy' Brand Approved for Sale in Dubai through New Distributor Alliance

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Energy Inc.—makers of Eagle Energy natural caffeine supplements—has finalized a new distributor alliance with Ilsiyara Energy Drinks for the United Arab Emirates, including a retail roll-out in Dubai starting November 2020.

"Given Dubai is the distribution gateway to the Middle East, this is a game-changer for Eagle Energy's international sales growth," declared Founder, CEO Elliot Mashford. "We have worked closely with our new distribution partners at Ilsiyara on regulatory approvals through the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and are on track to go live in retail this November.

"The goal is to focus on building the brand in Dubai with the intent to exhibit at the World Expo 2021 Dubai UAE and expand in the Middle East from there," continued Mashford. "This is a pivotal step towards Eagle Energy's global expansion and revenue diversification strategy."

With a burgeoning economy evolving beyond oil and COVID-19—including programs to reshape the emirate's economy for a sustainable and resilient future—Dubai is home to more than 200 nationalities and considered to be the business hub of the Middle East. The city's evolution is set to come into sharp focus when it hosts the World Expo 2021 Dubai UAE—a 6-month celebration with an overall theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.'

Founded in 2015 with the goal to provide a better, healthier caffeine alternative, the privately held Canadian company has seen steady international growth in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.
Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only energy supplement made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

CONTACT:
Elliot Mashford
Next Level Energy Inc.
Phone: 778.228.3251
Email: elliot@eagle.energy  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-level-energy-incs-eagle-energy-brand-approved-for-sale-in-dubai-through-new-distributor-alliance-301137107.html

SOURCE Next Level Energy Inc.

