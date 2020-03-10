Next Insurance Named One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2020

PALO ALTO, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance , the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced its selection by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020. Next Insurance has been recognized in the inaugural list of the top 500 startups in America who have proven to create an outstanding culture for their employees. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

After narrowing down an initial list of over 10,000 companies to 2,500, Forbes and Statista then analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top 500 Startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the detailed evaluation:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment', 'Employee Ratings', and 'Quantity of Ratings'.

Employer Reputation: a measurement of social media success; company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: extensive metric calculations were evaluated including 'Website Traffic', 'Job Openings', 'Headcount Information', and 'Funding Information'.

" Company culture and innovation are an extremely important priority for us at Next Insurance, especially during this pivotal time of growth for the company," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Next Insurance. "We pride ourselves on building an innovative and collaborative team that feels empowered to create a simpler and more customized insurance offering for small businesses. We are honored to be recognized on Forbes' 2020 list of America's Best Startup Employers as we continue to expand our unstoppable and passionate organization."

Next Insurance was also recently recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list as one of the most innovative companies in 2020. We're hiring! If you're interested in working with a strong and diverse group of engineers, designers, insurance advisors, product managers, marketers and more, check out our current job openings .

About Next Insurance

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, affordable coverage, tailored to the needs of each class of business. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy with instant, 24/7, online access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more with absolutely no extra fees. Revolutionizing traditional insurance processes, Next Insurance is utilizing advanced technology to offer the industry's most innovative small business insurance policies. Founded in 2016 by a team of serial entrepreneurs, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and has received a total of $381 million in funding. For more information about the company, visit Next-Insurance.com .

