HONOLULU, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Generation Virtual Open House Experience Showcases Hawaii Real Estate

Blue Bunny Hawaii, a boutique Hawaii Real Estate agency, today introduced a next generation Virtual Open House to showcase their latest residential listings. While most real estate agencies are either canceling all open houses or scrambling to schedule complicated video calls with potential buyers, Blue Bunny Hawaii has jumped ahead and began offering potential home buyers an immersive experience that can be played from any device at anytime from anywhere in the world.

"The ability to immerse yourself in a new home is vital not only for local buyers practicing social distancing but also for potential buyers outside of Hawaii unable to travel at the moment. This is the next best thing to being here. The only thing missing is the feel of the trade winds in your hair," said Sachiko Trillo, Blue Bunny Hawaii's Principal Broker.

Blue Bunny Hawaii LLC was established in 2017 to provide more personable service to select clients focusing on luxury vacation homes and cashflow investment properties. Sachiko Trillo, Blue Bunny Hawaii's Principal Broker, has over 15 years of industry experience and has closed over 600 residential transactions.

English URL: https://bluebunnyhawaii.com/open-house/

Japanese URL: https://bluebunnyhawaii.jp/open-house/

Press Contacts

Sachiko Trillo

Sachiko@BlueBunnyHawaii.com

(808) 468-9233

SOURCE Blue Bunny Hawaii Real Estate