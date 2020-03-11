Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Worth $23.7 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next generation sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 23.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Numerous advantages offered by high throughput sequencing over other genetic technologies such as sanger-seq and microarray is one of the key driving forces of the market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). Furthermore, increasing availability of low input DNA sampling methods that decrease the overall operational costs is anticipated to accelerate the use of next generation sequencing across various research and clinical applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2019, oncology was estimated as the application with the largest revenue share in the market for next generation sequencing

This can be attributed to the fact that the technology has been largely adopted to decipher the link between cancer and genetics

Moreover, NGS-based genetic testing for cancer predisposition can significantly improve the health outcome and reduce the mortality rate, thereby driving adoption in this segment

The targeted sequencing segment has dominated the revenue share owing to its various benefits over the whole genome segment with respect to the depth of coverage and multiplexing capacities

Significant price drop in sequencing the whole genome is anticipated to drive the segment at a lucrative growth rate

Based on workflow, sequencing accounted for the major revenue share in 2019 in the market for next generation sequencing and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Being a key step, the end-users are making major investments in the seq-step, compared to sample preparation and data analysis

Moreover, the key developers are engaged in introducing new seq-platforms with enhanced capabilities and efficiency. These factors have led the segment in terms of revenue over the past years

Academic research entities are the largest end-users in terms of revenue generation owing to the high penetration of seq-technology in research activities

On the other hand, this technology is making continued growth in clinical research and within clinical settings

A substantial number of researchers are engaged in conducting translational research to accelerate the adoption of seq-technology in clinical diagnostics

North American accounted for the maximum revenue share owing to the presence of integrated platform base in U.S.

Presence of Illumina, the major player of next generation sequencing market for U.S. is another major factor that has driven the revenue share of this region in the past years

Asia Pacific is projected to mark fastest growth owing to the increase in number of domestic developers in China coupled with the expansion of molecular diagnostics area

Some major participants in the market for next generation sequencing are Illumina Inc.; F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; QIAGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and BGI

The companies are collaborating with diagnostic players to extend the use of their platforms in clinical settings

For instance, Illumina has partnered with China's KingMed Diagnostics for use of its platform in oncology and hereditary disease testing.

Read 267 page research report with ToC on "Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (HLA Typing, Consumer Genomics), By Technology, By Workflow, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-market/

Technology offered by New England Biolabs that employs magnetic beads in the template assembly process is anticipated to significantly improve the sample preparation protocols for next generation sequencing. Furthermore, recent technological advancements such as the use of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) for genome library automation allow next generation sequencing in a single day at a reasonable cost. These advancements are anticipated to proliferate the number of users of next generation sequencing over the forecast period.

This technology has captured the attention of several companies and investors operating across various domains including basic research, drug discovery and development, reproductive health, and consumer genomics. In addition, the plummeting cost and the added value of next generation sequencing data over conventional ones is anticipated to positively impact the diversification of this technology in other clinical areas, resulting into a lucrative revenue growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing market based on application, technology, workflow, end use, and region:

NGS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oncology



Diagnostics and Screening





Screening







Sporadic Cancer









Inherited Cancer







Companion Diagnostics







Other Diagnostics





Research Diagnostics



Clinical Investigation



Infectious Diseases





Idiopathic Diseases





Inherited Diseases





Non-Communicable/Other Diseases



Reproductive Health



NIPT





Aneuploidy







Microdeletions





PGT





Newborn Genetic Screening





Single Gene Analysis



HLA Typing /Immune System Monitoring



Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development



Agrigenomics & Forensics



Consumer Genomics

NGS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Whole Genome Sequencing



Whole Exome Sequencing



Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing



DNA-based





RNA-based

NGS Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pre-sequencing



NGS Library Preparation Kits





Semi-automated Library Preparation





Automated Library Preparation





Clonal Amplification



Sequencing



NGS Data Analysis



NGS Primary Data Analysis





NGS Secondary Data Analysis

NGS End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Academic Research



Clinical Research



Hospitals & Clinics



Pharma & Biotech Entities



Other Users

NGS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

