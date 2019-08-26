|
26.08.2019 04:10:00
Next Generation Labs Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Nicotine Replacement Therapy Patent Using Synthetic Nicotine
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Generation Labs, the sole manufacturer of TFN® nicotine, the world's only bulk synthetic nicotine not made from, or derived from tobacco, has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trade Mark Office (USPTO) in US 2017-0189388 for methods of treating nicotine addiction using a synthetic nicotine protocol.
The patent application, titled "Nicotine replacement therapy products comprising synthetic nicotine," specifically claims a method for administration of a first ratio of synthetic R and S nicotine, and a subsequent administration of a second and different ratio of synthetic R and S nicotine. The synthetic nicotine used in the administrations includes a "nicotine product comprising a synthetic nicotine substantially free of one or more of nicotine-1′-N-oxide, nicotyrine, nornicotyrine, cotinine, 2′,3-bipyridyl, anabasine, N-methyl anatabine, N-methyl anabasine, anabasine, and/or anatabine." The composition further includes one or more pharmaceutically acceptable excipients, additives and/or carriers.
Next Generation Labs is pleased this patent application has been allowed, as it helps establish the potential for use of the R and S isomers of synthetic nicotine in future nicotine replacement and smoking cessation products. R and S synthetic nicotine technology could become a significant component product ingredient in all smoking cessation products, as it finally gives the global pharmaceutical industry a viable alternative to the tobacco-derived nicotine that is currently used in all nicotine replacement products sold worldwide.
Given anticipated interest in the use of R-S nicotine in cessation products, Next Generation Labs will be offering its R-S, S and R nicotine products to companies in the pharmaceutical industry, under the brand name PharmaNic®.
For more information contact info (at) nextgenerationlabs (dot) com.
About Next Generation Labs
Founded in 2014, Next Generation Labs developed TFN®, the world's leading synthetic nicotine that is not derived from tobacco. TFN Nicotine is used in over 40 e-liquid brands globally and is playing a central role in revolutionizing the e-cigarette and vaping industry.
http://www.nextgenerationlabs.com
SOURCE Next Generation Labs LLC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen stürzen ab -- SMI letztlich rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen höher ins Wochenende
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte keine klare Richtung gefunden werden. Der DAX rauschte wieder in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street wurden herbe Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}