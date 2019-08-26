Next Generation Labs Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Nicotine Replacement Therapy Patent Using Synthetic Nicotine

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Generation Labs, the sole manufacturer of TFN® nicotine, the world's only bulk synthetic nicotine not made from, or derived from tobacco, has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trade Mark Office (USPTO) in US 2017-0189388 for methods of treating nicotine addiction using a synthetic nicotine protocol.

The patent application, titled "Nicotine replacement therapy products comprising synthetic nicotine," specifically claims a method for administration of a first ratio of synthetic R and S nicotine, and a subsequent administration of a second and different ratio of synthetic R and S nicotine. The synthetic nicotine used in the administrations includes a "nicotine product comprising a synthetic nicotine substantially free of one or more of nicotine-1′-N-oxide, nicotyrine, nornicotyrine, cotinine, 2′,3-bipyridyl, anabasine, N-methyl anatabine, N-methyl anabasine, anabasine, and/or anatabine." The composition further includes one or more pharmaceutically acceptable excipients, additives and/or carriers.

Next Generation Labs is pleased this patent application has been allowed, as it helps establish the potential for use of the R and S isomers of synthetic nicotine in future nicotine replacement and smoking cessation products. R and S synthetic nicotine technology could become a significant component product ingredient in all smoking cessation products, as it finally gives the global pharmaceutical industry a viable alternative to the tobacco-derived nicotine that is currently used in all nicotine replacement products sold worldwide.

Given anticipated interest in the use of R-S nicotine in cessation products, Next Generation Labs will be offering its R-S, S and R nicotine products to companies in the pharmaceutical industry, under the brand name PharmaNic®.

