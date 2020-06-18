18.06.2020 01:36:00

Next-generation Kia Carnival to debut this summer

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors Corporation has hinted at the design of the brand's fourth-generation Carnival flagship minivan today. Released in Korean specification, the all-new Carnival – sold in many markets worldwide as the Kia Sedona – will appeal to progressive young families with its combination of innovation, flexibility, and style.

Kia's fourth generation Carnival for the Korean market

The new model builds on its predecessors' heritage in the mid-sized MPV segment, following more than two million Carnival sales worldwide since the first generation launched in 1998. With a stronger, more stylish presence, futuristic new details and an SUV-inspired design, Kia designers have even dubbed the new model a 'Grand Utility Vehicle'.

At the front, the Carnival's confident new face seamlessly integrates high-tech headlamps with Kia's iconic 'tiger-nose' grille. Kia's designers call this 'symphonic architecture', with the design of the front bringing together a range of detailed, technical features which create a sense of harmony and structural energy.

From the side, a bold character line runs the length of the car, linking the front and rear lamps, with its glasshouse characterized by a new chrome fin which extends to surround the rear.

The new Kia Carnival is due on-sale in Korea in the third quarter of 2020, with global sales in many of Kia's markets to follow thereafter. Kia will release new images and more details about the fourth-generation Carnival soon.

About Kia Motors Corporation

Kia Motors (www.kia.com) is a maker of world-class quality vehicles for the young-at-heart. Founded in 1944, Kia today sells around 3 million vehicles a year in over 190 countries, with 52,000 employees worldwide, annual revenues of over KRW 58 trillion (about US$50 billion) and manufacturing facilities in six countries. Kia is spearheading the transition to electric vehicles and pursuing mobility services to help tackle urban challenges around the world. The company's brand slogan – "The Power to Surprise" – represents Kia's global commitment to surprise the world with exciting, inspiring experiences that go beyond expectations. 

