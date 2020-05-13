|
13.05.2020 20:45:00
Next-Generation 911 Industry Report 2020 - COVID-19 Elevates Urgency for Next-Gen 911 Deployments
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation 911 - The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to identify the key NG9-1-1 industry trends, analyze the ecosystem, identify growth opportunities, and quantify the market size and potential.
As the dramatic pace of innovation has transformed consumer behaviors, a game-changing public safety paradigm shift is imminent in the United States.
Next Generation 911 (NG9-1-1) represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging, and catering to, the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. NG9-1-1 introduces a broad array of public safety advancements that will significantly expand emergency communications capabilities and drive growth opportunities for an increasing number of stakeholders.
In contrast to the legacy voice-centric' E9-1-1 network, NG9-1-1 will support a more diverse set of IP-based communications including text, data, photos, and video exchanges that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently working closely with key stakeholders in the public safety sector to ensure a seamless and cost-effective transition to NG9-1-1.
COVID-19
The publisher believes the next 12 months will be a critical time period for state and local 9-1-1 administrators to identify and secure the appropriate partners for their NG9-1-1 implementations. The emergence of COVID-19, in particular, has elevated pressure on states and counties that have not yet initiated NG9-1-1 deployments to accelerate roll-outs.
The real possibility of federal funding for NG9-1-1 tied to coronavirus rescue legislation, which places an emphasis on infrastructure projects, has the potential to dramatically accelerate market growth. This study quantifies the growing market opportunity and identifies key market participants at all stages of the value chain driving the U.S. public safety sector forward by accelerating the transition of legacy 9-1-1 to NG9-1-1.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the NG9-1-1 vision and where is the industry in terms of progress?
- Who are the key market participants in the NG9-1-1 ecosystem? Where do they reside along the NG9-1-1 value chain?
- What are the core components of an i3-compliant NG9-1-1 system? Who are the key vendors that can provide this technology?
- How much of the US population is currently covered by closed NG9-1-1 contracts? How will this evolve during the next 5 years?
- What is the existing market size and revenue opportunity (2019-2025)?
- How large is the Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS) market? How will this grow during the next 5 years?
- Which NGCS vendors have the most significant market share?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
2. Strategic Imperative
- Strategic Imperative - Digital Transformation
- The Strategic Imperative and Impact of NG9-1-1
3. NG9-1-1 Growth Environment
- Defining NG9-1-1
- PSAP at Center of Convergence - NG9-1-1 and Firstnet
- NG9-1-1 High-Level Objectives
- A Look Back, A Look Forward
- Next-Gen 9-1-1 Market Dynamics
- NG9-1-1 Ecosystem
- NG9-1-1 Ecosystem Discussion
- Overview of An I3-Compliant NG9-1-1 System
- NG9-1-1 Technical Discussion
- NG9-1-1 Growth Drivers
- NG9-1-1 Growth Restraints
4. NG9-1-1 Total Market Analysis
- NG9-1-1 Market Metrics - Assumptions, Methodology, and Definitions
- NG9-1-1 Market Penetration Forecast (2018-2025)
- NG9-1-1 Market Penetration Forecast (2019-2025)
- NG9-1-1 Penetration Discussion
- NG9-1-1 Primary Contract Holders Market Share (YE 2019)
- Market Share Discussion - Primary NG9-1-1 Contract Holders (YE 2019)
- NG9-1-1 Revenue Opportunity - Assumptions, Methodology, and Definitions
- NG9-1-1 Total Revenue Opportunity and Penetration Forecast
- NG9-1-1 Revenue Opportunity Discussion
5. Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS)
- NG9-1-1 Ecosystem - Spotlight On NGCS
- NGCS Market Metrics - Assumptions, Methodology, and Definitions
- NGCS Provider Market Revenue Opportunity and Forecast
- NGCS Market Metrics Discussion
- NGCS Provider Market Share (YE 2019)
- ATOS
- Comtech
- Indigital
- Intrado
- Synergem
6. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity Levers
- Cloud-Based Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP)
- Command and Control - Integration/Analytics
- Covid-19 - Mobile Solutions for Remote Screening
- The Last Word - Strategic Action
7. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- ATOS
- Comtech
- Centurylink
- INdigital
- Intrado
- Motorola Solutions
- Synergem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f1eqo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-generation-911-industry-report-2020---covid-19-elevates-urgency-for-next-gen-911-deployments-301058585.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow rutscht tief -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street stehen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschten am Mittwoch in die Verlustzone ab. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag grosse Unsicherheit.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}