06.03.2020 08:00:00

Nexstim Plc Publishes 2019 Annual Report

Company announcement, Helsinki, 6 March 2020 at 09.00 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc Publishes 2019 Annual Report

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces  the publication of its 2019 Annual Report. These documents are available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at nexstim.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations.

The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report. A copy of the Annual Report is attached to this announcement.

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

