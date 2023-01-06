SMI 11'145 0.8%  SPI 14'276 0.7%  Dow 33'631 2.1%  DAX 14'610 1.2%  Euro 0.9877 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'018 1.5%  Gold 1'866 1.7%  Bitcoin 15'740 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9281 0.0%  Öl 78.5 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Start-Up bietet personalisierte Bilderrahmen für NFTs an - So funktionieren die NFT-Frames
BYD will 2023 neue Elektroautomarken auf den Markt bringen: So greift BYD Konkurrenten Tesla an
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
Apple veröffentlicht neues Patent für MacBook-Tastaturen
Entscheidungsmethoden: Zwischen mehreren Jobangeboten eine Entscheidung treffen - So geht's
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Dish Network Aktie [Valor: 3715140 / ISIN: US25470M1099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.01.2023 00:52:00

Nexstar-Operated Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting Pull Local Channels from DISH TV Customers

Dish Network
13.41 CHF -59.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Mission and White Knight demand unreasonable rate increases as their viewership with DISH subscribers continues to decline
  • Mission and White Knight rejected DISH's extension offers to keep programming accessible to customers while negotiations continue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting local channels, both operated by Nexstar Media Group, were removed from DISH TV today, affecting access in 28 markets nationwide. With this removal, DISH customers no longer have access to the local channels in Mission's markets, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW and MNT, and to White Knight stations in two markets.

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)

"Both programming groups rejected DISH's contract extension offers to keep programming available for customers while we continue to negotiate," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "We're disappointed Mission and White Knight have chosen this course of action. The demanded fees are unreasonable given that Mission and White Knight's viewership on DISH have significantly declined over the past three years, indicating that many viewers have moved to other channels for programming they prefer."

Mission and White Knight's actions are not unexpected. In the past year, the Nexstar-controlled programmers removed channels from Comcast, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and Verizon Fios. Mission is currently in a long-term dispute with DirecTV. It pulled its channels from DirecTV customers in mid-October, forcing more than a million customers to look elsewhere to watch their favorite programming.

"Broadcasters like Mission and White Knight often block customer access as they negotiate for higher rates," added Neylon. "We will continue to fight on behalf of DISH customers to keep prices as low as possible. We hope Mission and White Knight will continue to negotiate with us in good faith so we can minimize the disruption to our customers."

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

Stations Affected:

Mission:

  • (NBC: KRBC) - Abilene, TX
  • (FOX: WXXA) -  Albany, NY
  • (CW: KWBQ) - Albuquerque, NM
  • (MNT: KASY) - Albuquerque, NM
  • (FOX: KCIT) - Amarillo, TX
  • (MNT: KCPN) - Amarillo, TX
  • (FOX: KHMT) - Billings, MT
  • (ABC: WVNY) - Burlington, VT
  • (FOX: KLJB) - Davenport, IA
  • (FOX: WFXP) - Erie, PA
  • (CW: WTVW) - Evansville, IN
  • (FOX: KFQX) - Grand Junction, CO
  • (ABC: KODE) - Joplin, MO
  • (ABC: WLAJ) - Lansing, MI
  • (FOX: KLRT) - Little Rock, AR
  • (CW: KASN)  -  Little Rock, AR
  • (ABC: KAMC) - Lubbock, TX
  • (NBC: KTVE) - Monroe, LA
  • (CW: WPIX) - New York, NY
  • (FOX: KPEJ) - Odessa, TX
  • (FOX: WNAC) - Providence, RI
  • (ABC: WTVO) - Rockford, IL
  • (NBC: KSAN) - San Angelo, TX
  • (FOX: KMSS) - Shreveport, LA
  • (CBS: KOLR) - Springfield, MO
  • (ABC: WAWV) - Terre Haute, IN
  • (ABC: WUTR) - Utica, NY
  • (FOX: KJTL) - Wichita Falls, TX
  • (MNT: KJBO) - Wichita Falls, TX
  • (CBS: WYOU) - Wilkes Barre, PA

White Knight:

  • (NBC: WVLA) - Baton Rouge, LA
  • (FOX: KFXK) - Tyler-Longview-Lufkin, TX

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexstar-operated-mission-broadcasting-and-white-knight-broadcasting-pull-local-channels-from-dish-tv-customers-301715872.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Dish Network Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.23 Apple wird Foxconn untreu
06.01.23 Smart Farming – durch aktuelle Gegebenheiten begünstigt?
06.01.23 Marktüberblick: Linde unter Druck
06.01.23 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Starker Jahresauftakt / LVMH - Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch?
06.01.23 DAX überzeugt mit relativer Stärke
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'543.58 19.85 TSSMOU
Short 11'774.86 13.90 I7SSMU
Short 12'218.73 8.89 F9SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'144.54 06.01.2023 17:31:37
Long 10'646.50 18.84 A2SSMU
Long 10'431.73 13.98 AMSSMU
Long 9'985.81 8.97 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NASDAQ-Titel Tesla-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Erneute Preissenkung von Tesla in China
US-Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für Zuversicht: SMI und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
CS-Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus: Credit Suisse emittiert offenbar neue Anleihen mit hoher Rendite
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Vorrangiges Prüfverfahren von FDA für Rohe-Krebskandidaten Glofitamab
Darum gibt der Dollar zum Franken und Euro deutlich nach
Swissquote-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Swissquote erhält Geldbusse von SIX Exchange Regulation
Toyota plant Elektroauto-Offensive: Mit dieser Strategie will Toyota Rückstand zu EV-Pionier Tesla aufholen
VW-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Volkswagen erleidet 2022 deutliches Absatzminus auf dem US-Markt
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker
Stellantis-Aktie stärker: Stellantis könnte nach Montagewerk in Illinois wohl weitere Werke stilllegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für Zuversicht: SMI und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.