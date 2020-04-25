+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 01:27:00

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Repurchase Program

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) ("NHF" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period.

(PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Advisors, L.P.)

The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021.

By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), NexPoint seeks to enhance value for NHF shareholders.

The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount.

About the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) (the "Fund") is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint"). The Fund seeks to provide both current income and capital appreciation. For more information visit www.nexpointadvisors.com/fund/.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to NAV. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint") is a registered investment adviser to a suite of funds and investment offerings, including a closed-end fund, a business development company, an interval fund, and various real estate vehicles. NexPoint is part of a multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform. For more information visit www.nexpointadvisors.com.

Before investing in the Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a copy of a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, please visit our website at www.nexpointadvisors.com or call 1-866-351-4440. Please read the fund prospectus carefully before investing.

Media Contact
Lucy Bannon
mediarelations@nexpointadvisors.com
1-972-419-6272

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-strategic-opportunities-fund-announces-repurchase-program-301047132.html

SOURCE NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
Jagd nach Rendite: Wieso das Coronavirus Vermögensverwalter kalt erwischen konnte
SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lufthansa macht wegen Corona Milliarden-Verlust im ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB