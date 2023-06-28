Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NexPoint Residential Trust Aktie [Valor: 27473149 / ISIN: US65341D1028]
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results.  

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 5001576.  A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nxrt.nexpoint.com (under "Resources").  An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, August 8, 2023, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 5001576. 

The Company plans to issue a press release with second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at https://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

