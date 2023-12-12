Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Aktie
13.12.2023 00:30:00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance
15.83 USD -0.13%
DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NREF PRA) of $0.53125 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2024.   

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-302013268.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

