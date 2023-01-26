SMI 11'318 -0.8%  SPI 14'533 -0.6%  Dow 33'949 0.6%  DAX 15'133 0.3%  Euro 1.0021 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.6%  Gold 1'929 -0.9%  Bitcoin 21'208 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9201 0.2%  Öl 87.7 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Fed könnte überreagieren: Ökonom befürchtet stärkere Zinserhöhungen als von den Märkten erwartet
Ausblick: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: American Express legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Aktie [Valor: 51733115 / ISIN: US65342V1017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.01.2023 00:30:00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NexPoint Real Estate Finance
18.99 USD -1.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

 

Ex Dividend
Date

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

 

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

 

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

 

Return of
Capital
Per Share

 

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

3/14/2022

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

6/14/2022

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

9/14/2022

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

12/14/2022

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012



Totals

$2.00000

$1.32048

$0.67952

$0.00000

$1.32048




100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %


Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

 

Ex Dividend
Date

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

 

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

 

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

 

Return of
Capital
Per Share

 

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

 

1/13/2022

 

1/14/2022

 

1/25/2022

 

$0.53125

 

$0.35075

 

$0.18050

 

$0.00000

 

$0.35075

4/13/2022

4/14/2022

4/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

7/13/2022

7/14/2022

7/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

10/13/2022

10/14/2022

10/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075



 

Totals

 

$2.12500

 

$1.40300

 

$0.72200

 

$0.00000

 

$1.40300




100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %


Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-2022-dividend-income-tax-treatment-301731989.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Baustoffhersteller - Auf solidem Fundament / Tabakindustrie - Auf neuen Wegen
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
26.01.23 DAX – Quartalsberichte schüren Skepsis
26.01.23 Marktüberblick: RWE nach Zahlen gesucht
26.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - 5.65% p.a. BRC mit Partizipation auf Lonza, UBS Group, VAT und 65% Barriere
26.01.23 SMI erst einmal fester erwartet
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
24.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sika, Swiss Life
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'795.67 19.39 XSSMTU
Short 12'035.31 13.75 RSSM1U
Short 12'481.94 8.90 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'317.56 26.01.2023 17:31:51
Long 10'854.74 18.60 MXSSMU
Long 10'619.21 13.35 A3SSMU
Long 10'191.55 8.90 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SAP-Aktie tiefer: SAP kündigt Jobabbau an - Gewinnwachstum erneut erreicht
Fed könnte überreagieren: Ökonom befürchtet stärkere Zinserhöhungen als von den Märkten erwartet
Tesla-Aktie klettert: Tesla mit klarem Gewinnplus
Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Japan und Hongkong letztlich uneins
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Vormittag mit Verlusten
Euro im US-Handel wenig verändert - EUR/CHF leicht über Parität
Lonza-Aktie klettert hoch: Lonza profitiert von starker Nachfrage und Moderna-Auftrag und kauft eigene Aktien zurück
In volatilen Zeiten investieren: Auf diese Aktien setzen Wall Street-Experten zum Jahresstart
IBM-Aktie verlustreich: IBM streicht mehrere Tausend Jobs - Quartalsumsatz stagniert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Japan und Hongkong letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel unterhalb der Nulllinie ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztlich freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag fester. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wird feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.