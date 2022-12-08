|
09.12.2022 00:30:00
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Record Date and Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders
DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Trustees has called a special meeting of the shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to consider and vote on the Company's proposed 2023 Long Term Incentive Plan. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be Monday, December 19, 2022. The Special Meeting will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The Special Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2022, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Special Meeting through the online platform.
Further information regarding the Special Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Special Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Special Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Special Meeting will be limited to shareholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-record-date-and-date-of-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301698757.html
SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco – Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV
Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz), was den ETF so besonders macht.
Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Politik in China im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage war am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag verschiedene Vorzeichen zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}