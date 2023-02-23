NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP # 65340G205, NYSE Ticker: NXDT)

Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share Taxable

Capital Gain

Distr. Per

Share Return of

Capital

Per Share Section

199A Dividends

Per Share Qualified

Dividend

Income

Per Share 1/21/2022 1/24/2022 1/31/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 2/17/2022 2/18/2022 2/28/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 3/23/2022 3/24/2022 3/31/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 4/21/2022 4/22/2022 4/29/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 5/23/2022 5/24/2022 5/31/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 6/22/2022 6/23/2022 6/30/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 7/21/2022 7/22/2022 8/1/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 8/23/2022 8/24/2022 8/31/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 9/16/2022 9/19/2022 9/30/2022 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05000 $0.00000 $0.00000 12/14/2022 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000



Totals $0.60000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.60000 $0.00000 $0.00000





100.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 %





Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 65340G304), NYSE Ticker: NXDT PRA)1

Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share Return of

Capital

Per Share Section

199A Dividends

Per Share Qualified

Dividend

Income

Per Share 3/23/2022 3/24/2022 3/31/2022 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.00000 6/22/2022 6/23/2022 6/30/2022 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.00000 9/22/2022 9/23/2022 9/30/2022 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34375 $0.00000 $0.00000



Totals $1.03125 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.03125 $0.00000 $0.00000





100.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 %





1Pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "IRC"), cash distributions made on January 3, 2023, with a record date of December 23, 2022, are treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2022, to the extent of 2022 earnings and profits. As NXDT's 2022 cash distributions exceeded its 2022 earnings and profits, the January 2023 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 will be treated as a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2022 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 23, 2022, the $0.34375 dividend payable on January 3, 2023, will be reported on your 2023 Form 1099.

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

