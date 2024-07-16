Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AIXTRON Aktie
16.07.2024 07:30:03

Nexperia partners with AIXTRON for 200mm SiC and GaN power

AIXTRON
21.41 CHF 18.34%
EQS-Media / 16.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Herzogenrath, July 16, 2024 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) supports Nexperia B.V. in the ramp-up of its 200mm volume production for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. With the new G10-SiC for the 200mm SiC volume ramp, Nexperia is placing a repeat order for AIXTRON SiC tools. This is complemented by an order for AIXTRON G10-GaN tools. 

Both GaN and SiC epitaxial films are essential for the design of next-generation energy-efficient Field-Effect (FET) or Metal-Oxide-Field Effect (MOSFET) transistors to be used in various power conversion applications ranging from data centers and solar inverters in electric vehicles (EV) or trains.

Nexperia has decades of experience in the development of power devices, achieving more than 2.1 billion USD in revenue in 2023. After releasing its first GaN FET device in 2019 and its first SiC MOSFET in 2023, Nexperia continues to expand its portfolio with new high-reliability and power-efficient devices.

Nexperia, headquartered in Nijmegen (Netherlands), operates front-end factories in Hamburg (Germany) and Greater Manchester (England). The AIXTRON epitaxy systems will be installed at Nexperia’s wafer fab in Hamburg (Germany), further strengthening the semiconductor production capabilities in the region. Nexperia’s Hamburg site produces approximately 100 billion discrete semiconductors annually, accounting for about a quarter of the global production of this type of products.

“We are honored to strengthen our alliance with Nexperia, a pivotal player in the semiconductor landscape. Our G10 epitaxy solutions are at the heart of this collaboration, bolstering Nexperia’s growth strategies and enabling the high-volume production of wide bandgap semiconductors for commercial applications. Together, we are setting the pace for the industry’s transition to more energy-efficient SiC and GaN solutions”, said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

“As we advance our technological capabilities and market presence in high-power semiconductor production, our strategic partnership with AIXTRON is transformative. Integrating the G10 systems will significantly enhance our wide bandgap technology development and production capabilities. We build on AIXTRON's proven uniformity and leverage the additional productivity gains of AIXTRON’s G10 tools to scale up our production efficiently and cost-effectively. With the new G10 tools in our Hamburg facility, we are poised for further advancements in our production capabilities,” said Achim Kempe, COO at Nexperia B.V.

 

Contact

Media:

Ragah Dorenkamp
Director Corporate Communications
fon +49 (2407) 9030-1830
e-mail r.dorenkamp@aixtron.com

 

Investors:

Christian Ludwig
Vice President Investor Relations
fon +49 (2407) 9030-444
e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

 

 

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

 

 Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. 

 

This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: AIXTRON SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

16.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0
Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445
E-mail: invest@aixtron.com
Internet: www.aixtron.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6
WKN: A0WMPJ
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC
EQS News ID: 1946691

 
End of News EQS Media

1946691  16.07.2024 CET/CEST

