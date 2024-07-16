Nexperia partners with AIXTRON for 200mm SiC and GaN power



EQS-Media / 16.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST



Herzogenrath, July 16, 2024 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) supports Nexperia B.V. in the ramp-up of its 200mm volume production for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. With the new G10-SiC for the 200mm SiC volume ramp, Nexperia is placing a repeat order for AIXTRON SiC tools. This is complemented by an order for AIXTRON G10-GaN tools.

Both GaN and SiC epitaxial films are essential for the design of next-generation energy-efficient Field-Effect (FET) or Metal-Oxide-Field Effect (MOSFET) transistors to be used in various power conversion applications ranging from data centers and solar inverters in electric vehicles (EV) or trains.

Nexperia has decades of experience in the development of power devices, achieving more than 2.1 billion USD in revenue in 2023. After releasing its first GaN FET device in 2019 and its first SiC MOSFET in 2023, Nexperia continues to expand its portfolio with new high-reliability and power-efficient devices.

Nexperia, headquartered in Nijmegen (Netherlands), operates front-end factories in Hamburg (Germany) and Greater Manchester (England). The AIXTRON epitaxy systems will be installed at Nexperia’s wafer fab in Hamburg (Germany), further strengthening the semiconductor production capabilities in the region. Nexperia’s Hamburg site produces approximately 100 billion discrete semiconductors annually, accounting for about a quarter of the global production of this type of products.

“We are honored to strengthen our alliance with Nexperia, a pivotal player in the semiconductor landscape. Our G10 epitaxy solutions are at the heart of this collaboration, bolstering Nexperia’s growth strategies and enabling the high-volume production of wide bandgap semiconductors for commercial applications. Together, we are setting the pace for the industry’s transition to more energy-efficient SiC and GaN solutions”, said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

“As we advance our technological capabilities and market presence in high-power semiconductor production, our strategic partnership with AIXTRON is transformative. Integrating the G10 systems will significantly enhance our wide bandgap technology development and production capabilities. We build on AIXTRON's proven uniformity and leverage the additional productivity gains of AIXTRON’s G10 tools to scale up our production efficiently and cost-effectively. With the new G10 tools in our Hamburg facility, we are poised for further advancements in our production capabilities,” said Achim Kempe, COO at Nexperia B.V.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

