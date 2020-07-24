+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020

NexJ Systems to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, July 30, 2020

TORONTO, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, today announced that financial results for the first quarter 2020 will be released on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website (www.nexj.com) and SEDAR.  As outlined in NexJ's press release on May 31, 2019, NexJ has ceased holding conference calls to discuss the Company's quarterly financial results.

About NexJ Systems Inc.
NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

