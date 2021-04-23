|
NexJ Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 29, 2021
TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, today announced that financial results for the first quarter 2021 will be released on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.
The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website (www.nexj.com) and SEDAR. As outlined in NexJ's press release on May 31, 2019, NexJ has ceased holding conference calls to discuss the Company's quarterly financial results.
About NexJ Systems Inc.
NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.
Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.
SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
