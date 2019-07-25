|
NexJ Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter Summary
- $4.4M of revenue for the second quarter as compared to $5M in the second quarter of the previous year
- $1.6M in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter as compared to $1.4M in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of the previous year
- $2.7M of net loss for the second quarter as compared to $1.9M of net loss in the second quarter of the previous year
- Invested in and partnering with Boosted.ai to accelerate product delivery using AI and Machine Learning capabilities
"The selection process for large enterprise opportunities is naturally lengthy and continues to impact revenue. We remain encouraged by the growth in our sales pipeline, specifically in Europe where data residency and security are of greater consideration", said Paul O'Donnell, CEO, NexJ Systems Inc. "Particularly, through our partnership with Boosted.ai, we are expanding our product portfolio and are excited about the prospects of introducing a sophisticated AI and machine learning investment portfolio optimization product, which we expect to release in Q4 this year".
NexJ Systems Inc.
Second Quarter Financial Results
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
$
$
$
License fees
150
422
559
1,102
Subscription fees
62
-
62
-
Professional services
1,836
2,453
3,361
5,479
Maintenance and support
2,325
2,167
4,659
4,361
4,373
5,042
8,641
10,942
Cost of revenue
1,869
1,977
3,724
4,361
Gross profit
2,504
3,065
4,917
6,581
Operating Expenses
Research and development, net
2,470
2,446
5,201
4,519
Sales and marketing
708
951
1,474
1,873
General and administrative, net
948
1,048
1,985
2,647
4,126
4,445
8,660
9,039
Adjusted EBITDA
(1,622)
(1,380)
(3,743)
(2,458)
Share-based payment expense
119
46
241
89
Depreciation and amortization
242
94
483
192
Lease-exit charges, net
-
-
-
103
Deferred share unit expense
-
225
-
225
Restructuring costs
614
331
614
331
Loss from operations
(2,597)
(2,076)
(5,081)
(3,398)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
92
(110)
187
(410)
Finance income
(37)
(38)
(76)
(77)
Finance expense
38
-
76
-
Net loss
(2,690)
(1,928)
(5,268)
(2,911)
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.
The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.
About NexJ Systems Inc.
NexJ Systems is the pioneer of Intelligent Customer Management. Its award-winning CRM delivers financial services-specific capabilities powered by artificial intelligence to increase productivity, improve client engagement and increase revenue. Together, the Intelligent Customer Management suite delivers a continuously-learning, cognitive application that recommends the right intelligence-augmented actions for users to deliver personalized customer service at scale and grow their business.
Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.
NexJ Forward-looking Statement
Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.
Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the CRM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the CRM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (ii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iii) our dependence on key personnel and our compensation structure; (iv) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (v) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (vi) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (vii) market acceptance of our products and services; (viii) commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (ix) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; * competition in our industry; (xi) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiii) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xiv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xv) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvi) global financial market conditions; (xvii) failure to manage our growth successfully; (xviii) failure to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; (xix) breach of our security measures and unauthorized access to data; (xx) employee retention and (xxi) litigation, including commercial, product liability, employment, class action and other litigation and claims.
For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 dated February 14, 2019, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NexJ Systems Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
$
$
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
8,445
10,951
Accounts receivable
2,085
4,876
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,298
1,688
Total current assets
12,828
17,515
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
1,111
1,181
Right-of-use assets
2,229
-
Goodwill
1,753
1,753
Investments
262
-
Contract costs
169
227
Other assets
594
260
Total non-current assets
6,118
3,421
Total assets
18,946
20,936
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,540
2,689
Deferred revenue
4,814
4,786
Provisions
-
51
Lease liabilities
669
12
Total current liabilities
8,023
7,538
Non-current liabilities:
Provisions
-
13
Lease liability
2,566
-
Deferred revenue
18
-
Total non-current liabilities
2,584
13
Total liabilities
10,607
7,551
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
82,915
82,905
Share purchase loans
(3,598)
(3,598)
Contributed surplus
8,585
8,366
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(7)
-
Deficit
(79,556)
(74,288)
Total shareholders' equity
8,339
13,385
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
18,946
20,936
NexJ Systems Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive loss
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
$
$
$
License fees
150
422
559
1,102
Subscription fees
62
-
62
-
Professional services
1,836
2,453
3,361
5,479
Maintenance and support
2,325
2,167
4,659
4,361
4,373
5,042
8,641
10,942
Cost of revenue
1,894
1,977
3,770
4,364
Gross profit
2,479
3,065
4,871
6,578
Expenses:
Research and development, net
2,489
2,450
5,243
4,529
Sales and marketing
711
952
1,480
1,875
General and administrative, net
1,262
1,408
2,615
3,241
Restructuring costs
614
331
614
331
5,076
5,141
9,952
9,976
Loss from operations
(2,597)
(2,076)
(5,081)
(3,398)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(92)
110
(187)
410
Finance income
37
38
76
77
Finance expense
(38)
-
(76)
-
(93)
148
(187)
487
Net loss for the period
(2,690)
(1,928)
(5,268)
(2,911)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unrealized loss on equity securities
(7)
-
(7)
-
Comprehensive loss for the period
(2,697)
(1,928)
(5,275)
(2,911)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.13)
(0.09)
(0.26)
(0.14)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, in thousands
Basic and diluted
20,531
20,535
20,531
20,534
NexJ Systems Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
$
$
Net loss for the period
(5,268)
(2,911)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment
and right-of-use assets
483
192
Amortization of contract costs
109
36
Share-based payment expense
241
89
Deferred share unit expense
-
225
Finance income
(76)
(77)
Finance expense
76
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
76
(135)
Change in non-cash operating working capital:
Accounts receivable
2,791
560
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(442)
310
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and provisions
-
17
Deferred revenue
46
617
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(1,964)
(1,077)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from repayment of share purchase loans
-
24
Repurchase of common shares
(10)
(117)
Costs of exercise of stock options
(2)
(24)
Payment of finance lease liability (completed contract)
(12)
(74)
Payment of finance lease liability (ongoing contract)
(160)
-
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(184)
(191)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(89)
(39)
Purchase of equity investments
(269)
-
Interest received
76
77
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(282)
38
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(76)
135
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(2,506)
(1,095)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
10,951
14,784
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
8,445
13,689
Supplemental cash flow information:
Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid
17
36
SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.
