02.05.2025 17:45:00

Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights - April 2025

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
30 April 2025


56,129,724


Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,706,723

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, 2 May 2025

Attachment


