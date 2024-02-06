Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of 31 January 2024

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'245 -0.3%  SPI 14'695 -0.2%  Dow 38'440 0.2%  DAX 17'033 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'691 0.8%  Gold 2'036 0.6%  Bitcoin 37'579 1.2%  Dollar 0.8701 0.0%  Öl 78.8 1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529MorphoSys944497Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: UBS-Aktie bleibt Top Pick für JPMorgan - Novartis übernimmt Münchner Biotech Firma
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Januar
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Dienstagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Fake-Post über Bitcoin-ETFs: Auf diese Weise konnten Hacker eine Schwachstelle des SEC-Accounts für sich nutzen
Elon Musk ruft nach Handelsschranken: Chinesische E-Auto-Rivalen könnten Tesla & Co. "ruinieren"
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

NEXITYAct. Cat-A- Aktie [Valor: 1937654 / ISIN: FR0010112524]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.02.2024 17:45:00

Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of 31 January 2024

finanzen.net zero NEXITYAct. Cat-A--Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

NEXITYAct. Cat-A-
15.09 EUR -0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
January 31, 2024

 		56,129,724

 		Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,282,970

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, February 6, 2024

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

15:43 Nasdaq im Höhenrausch – Wie hoch geht es noch?
14:17 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
10:33 SMI zeigt relative Stärke
09:49 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag vor dem Wochenende
09:25 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf mit Dividendenerhöhung gesucht
05.02.24 Spreading Treasury Yield Futures
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'692.69 19.56 A0SSMU
Short 11'917.84 13.97 3XSSMU
Short 12'383.62 8.86 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'245.03 06.02.2024 17:31:53
Long 10'753.48 18.44 SSQMQU
Long 10'551.21 13.88 SSOMRU
Long 10'092.69 9.00 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis scheinbar in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen zum Kauf von MorphoSys - MorphoSys fast 30 Prozent höher
UBS-Aktie knickt ein: UBS mit Quartalsverlust aber Rekord-Jahresgewinn - Dividendenplus, Aktienrückkäufe und ehgeiziges Kostensenkungsziel verkündet
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar unter Druck - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Palantir beim Umsatz über den Erwartungen: Palantir-Aktie mit Kurssprung
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen
Morningstar empfiehlt diese Top 10 Dividendenaktien: PepsiCo, Verizon & Co.
Nach der Zulassung von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs in den USA: Warum MicroStrategy im Jahr 2024 vor Herausforderungen stehen könnte
Super Micro-Vorstandsmitglied kauft Aktien: Super Micro Computer-Aktie stabil
NIO Aktie News: NIO springt am Dienstagnachmittag an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit