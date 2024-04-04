Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.04.2024 20:00:00

Nexity: Adjustment to corporate credit contract

NEXITYAct. Cat-A-
9.70 EUR 4.25%
ADJUSTMENT TO CORPORATE CREDIT CONTRACT

Paris, 4 April 2024, 8:00 p.m.

On 2 April 20241, Nexity announced the sale of 100% of its Real Estate Services to Individuals activities to Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading investment firms.

Under the terms of this transaction, Nexity received €400 million, which will enable the Group to significantly step up the pace of its deleveraging process and give it the room for manoeuvre required for its transformation.

The banks in Nexity’s banking syndicate have already unanimously waived the Group’s obligations with regard to bank ratios until the date at which the financial statements for financial year 2024 are approved.

Nexity would like to thank all its partner banks for their support throughout this process and in the implementation of its transformation.

A similar process is underway with Euro PP bondholders, with which the written consultation process will begin on 5 April 2024.

NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER
With €4.3 billion in revenue in 2023, Nexity is France’s leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose, "Life together”, expresses our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fifth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.
Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS
Géraldine Bop – Head of Financial Communications / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56
Anne-Sophie Lanaute – Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications / +33 (0)6 58 17 24 22
investorrelations@nexity.fr

1 See press release published on 2 April 2024, available on the Company’s website: www.nexity.group/en/

Attachment


