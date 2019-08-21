Nexgen's Whitetail Caddy is the ultimate hunting backpack

SIDNEY, Neb., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're up before dawn and in the woods before the birds start to sing, you know the importance of having all the gear needed for a day-long hunting adventure close at hand. That's the motivation behind Nexgen Outfitters' new 32-liter (1,953 cubic inches) Whitetail Caddy backpack – a lightweight, comfortable, camouflaged backpack designed to carry all the gear hunters need while in the blind, on the stand or on the trail.

The Whitetail Caddy is the perfect choice for big game, predator, varmint and turkey hunters. It is available in Realtree® Edge or Realtree®'s new Timber camo patterns (the only pack available in that pattern in 2019). Featuring 18 spacious pockets, the exterior is durable, quiet, high-count tricot polyester that shuns burrs, leaves and thorns. All seams are double-stitched and bound for superior strength and durability. Both adjustable padded shoulder straps are equipped with MOLLE loops where additional gear can be attached. The lightweight structure of the pack is engineered to let it stand freely on its own, and the lid design can create an 8"x10" shelf for essential gear.

"Our goal was to take the team of devoted, dedicated hunters we have here at Nexgen and collaborate on designing a pack that gives hunters everything they need," said J. Nesbitt, Nexgen's Director of Marketing. "The collective experiences we've had while hunting allowed us to build something that provides a pack solution that will solve virtually any issue hunters will come across."

With plenty of organizational pockets on the inside (including one that's fleece lined for optics), the Whitetail Caddy also has plenty of space and reversible compression straps to allow for strapping on a bow, quiver or other equipment.

"With so many high-end features, this pack absolutely demonstrates Nexgen Outfitters' ability to produce feature-rich products that are easy on the wallet," said Nesbitt. "At under 100 bucks, it's roughly half the price of a premium brand's hunting pack."

Just in time for the start of the 2019 hunting seasons, the Whitetail Caddy is available directly from Nexgen Outfitters at www.nexgenOF.com.

Media Contact: Matt Crawford

PR@nexgenof.comor 802-488-0210

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgens-whitetail-caddy-is-the-ultimate-hunting-backpack-300905455.html

SOURCE Nexgen Outfitters