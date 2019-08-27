27.08.2019 21:15:00

Nexgen makes its move in Sidney

SIDNEY, Neb., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexgen Outfitters, a retailer specializing in hunting, shooting and camping gear, has moved operations to a new, larger location as it ramps up its top-shelf customer service and product sales to legions of new customers.   

Nexgen Outfitters Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nexgen Outfitters)

Founded in 2018, Nexgen is the first company to "graduate" out of the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center on the Western Nebraska Community College Sidney campus. Nexgen's new headquarters is a 7,500-square foot building on Commerce Court, which will serve as the center for Nexgen's growing online sales operations. Additionally, the new building hosts a Hoyt Dealer Certified full service archery pro shop for both hunters and competition shooters.

"When we first lifted Nexgen off the ground, the boost we received from the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center was invaluable," said J Nesbitt, Nexgen's Director of Marketing. "The groundwork we were able to lay while there directly led us to build the new facility."

While Nexgen is primarily an online retailer, the new facility will also serve as a more traditional specialty retail site where customers can handle and purchase products like Nexgen's own Whitetail Caddy backpack. The site will also allow Nexgen's experienced staff of hunters to answer in-depth questions about the latest gear hunters need.

"We've made the move to our new building, expanding both our team and our online inventory," said J Nesbitt, Nexgen's Director of Marketing. "As we prepare to enter our first autumn hunting season, we're now poised to provide unmatched authentic assistance to hunters of all experience levels."

Nexgen is working to promote other Nebraska-based hunting businesses, as well. For the ultimate in food plot seed mixes and attractants, Nexgen has partnered with Rackology, a manufacturer based in Loup City, NE.  For outstanding trophy and in-season supplements, Nexgen is working closely with Genix Outdoors based in Omaha.

ABOUT NEXGEN: Nexgen, based in Sidney, NE., was born out of a passion for the outdoors. First and foremost, we are outdoorsmen. We spend countless hours in the field demanding the very best from our gear. We believe in gear that builds tradition and stays authentic to our lifestyle. Our goal at Nexgen is more than just outfitting you for your next adventure, it's about ensuring future generations can fully enjoy and experience the outdoors. See www.nexgenof.com for more information.

Media Contact: Matt Crawford
PR@nexgenof.com

