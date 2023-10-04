Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'754 -0.1%  SPI 14'085 -0.2%  Dow 33'085 0.3%  DAX 15'100 0.1%  Euro 0.9636 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.1%  Gold 1'824 0.1%  Bitcoin 25'128 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9161 -0.5%  Öl 87.4 -4.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528On113454047
04.10.2023 17:57:06

NexGen Cloud’s $1 Billion AI Supercloud to Turbocharge AI in Europe

European enterprises, researchers and governments can adhere to EU regulations and develop cutting-edge generative AI applications using one of the largest cloud deployments of high-performance NVIDIA GPUs in Europe

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGen Cloud, the sustainable Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, announced plans and funding for one of Europe’s first AI Supercloud deployments to support the development and growth of AI enterprises.

UK-based NexGen Cloud, an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, plans to invest $1 billion to build its AI Supercloud in Europe, with $576 million already committed in hardware orders with suppliers. The AI Supercloud will provide a dedicated compute-intensive platform for Europe’s technology companies, organisations and governments, enabling them to execute sensitive AI applications and research within the European jurisdiction and privacy laws.

The AI Supercloud, set to begin deployment in October 2023, will also help meet increasing demand for accelerated computing spurred by the technology industry’s growing interest in using generative AI and other artificial intelligence applications to drive innovation and improve efficiency. It will also ensure regional and cost-effective access to GPU cloud services for European enterprises and scale-ups.

NexGen Cloud’s AI Supercloud services will be delivered from European datacentres powered exclusively by 100% renewable energy, supporting industries including healthcare, finance, and media and entertainment.

The European AI Supercloud will eventually consist of more than 20,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs by June 2024, providing enterprises with access to one of the world’s most powerful GPU-accelerated platforms.

"AI is going to determine the economic success of nations and define the prosperity of their citizens,” states Chris Starkey, CEO of NexGen Cloud. "The AI Supercloud will empower businesses to gain competitive advantages in the next evolution of technology, all within the European jurisdiction and the data sovereignty and security that brings. Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are going to deliver an AI Supercloud that will ensure that European enterprises can be globally competitive and ahead of competition.”

"NVIDIA compute power is the engine behind businesses looking to use the power of generative AI,” said Jaap Zuiderveld, vice president of sales and marketing for EMEA at NVIDIA. "The NexGen Cloud AI Supercloud will provide businesses across Europe with access to this high-end compute power, unlocking the true potential of AI and high-performance computing innovations to help them stay competitive in an evolving global economy.”

To help with the financing for its AI Supercloud, NexGen Cloud has partnered with Moore and Moore Investments Group (MMI) and created a dedicated fund, which has attracted investment from their private investors.

Access to the AI Supercloud over the next 12 months will be provided through NexGen Cloud’s recently announced Hyperstack platform, an NVIDIA GPU-accelerated cloud platform that enables direct-to-compute, GPU-accelerated cloud access for the European market. The company is already taking pre-orders for its first deployment in October.

"The breakthroughs in AI technology and large language models in the past year represent a major moment for enterprises but has so far remained inaccessible to private investors,” said John Moore, director of MMI. "The Hyperstack AI Supercloud represents a powerful way to drive AI use, meeting compute demand, whilst also democratising access to some of the most powerful GPU systems on the market. We believe firmly in the potential of this deployment and are excited to open up the opportunity in this venture to our investors.”

About NexGen Cloud
NexGen Cloud is a sustainable European cloud IaaS, specialising in building large-scale HPC and GPU infrastructure, commanding a global presence with a first-mover advantage in Europe. Since its inception in 2020, NexGen Cloud has built one of the largest GPU fleets on the continent, fortified by the ownership of the most in-demand chips in the world, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. NexGen Cloud is on a mission to democratise the accessibility of accelerated compute on a global scale by building a safer, greener, and more affordable cloud. The company’s vision is to become the world’s number one supplier of GPUaaS solutions through its cutting-edge platform, Hyperstack, whilst continuously supporting and expanding future technologies. All of NexGen Cloud’s solutions are built with the aim of tackling three of the main concerns in the current cloud market – cost, transparency, and accessibility.

About Hyperstack

Launched in 2023, Hyperstack is a European GPU-as-a-Service cloud platform, offering NexGen Cloud’s Enterprise-grade infrastructure to end-users and businesses around the globe. Running on 100% renewable energy and powered by NVIDIA architecture, Hyperstack offers its services at an up to 75% more cost-effective manner than Legacy Cloud Providers. The platform supports a diverse range of high-intensity workloads, such as Generative AI, Large Language Modelling, machine learning, and rendering. Hyperstack is proud to deliver its services to some of the most promising AI start-ups in the world. For more information, please visit www.hyperstack.cloud.


