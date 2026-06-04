Nexera Technologies Shares Soar 67% After Subsidiary Secures Nasdaq Listing Approval

(RTTNews) - Nexera Technologies Ltd (NEXR) shares surged 67.49 percent, gaining $0.6884 to $1.7084 on Thursday after the company announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc., received formal approval from the Nasdaq Stock Market to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stock is currently trading at $1.7084, compared with its previous close of $1.0200 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $1.2600 and traded between $1.1000 and $2.1099. Trading volume reached 64.44 million shares, dramatically exceeding its average volume of 2.11 million shares.

Fort's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FRTT" on June 8, 2026. Nexera currently owns approximately 70.94% of Fort's outstanding common shares, and investors appeared to view the Nasdaq listing as a significant milestone that could enhance Fort's visibility, liquidity, and access to capital markets.

Nexera Technologies shares have traded between $0.9410 and $149.9400 over the past 52 weeks.