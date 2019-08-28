Nexen Tire Unveils the New Europe Plant at the Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in the Czech Republic

ZATEC, Czech Republic, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, is pleased to announce the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Nexen Tire Europe Plant in Zatec, Czech Republic, which took place on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The grand opening ceremony of the Nexen Tire Europe Plant was held under the slogan "The New Wave for the Future," which marks the new era of Global Nexen. Over 300 guests were in attendance, including Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire, Petr Ocko, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Oldrich Bubenicek, Governor of the Usti nad Labem Region, Moon Seoung-hyun, Korean Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Zadetz Zdenka Hamousova, Mayor of Zatec, core OE and RE figures, business partners, local press, construction staff and employees. The guests celebrated the completion of Nexen Tire's four major global R&D and production networks and shared detailed information on Nexen Tire's distinguished strategies and technologies.

"The opening of the Europe plant will see an increase in Nexen Tire's efficiency in addition to a faster response to the neighboring automakers. Recognizing the importance of being closer to our customers, we have established a production base to respond to their needs in a more prompt and flexible way," said Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire. "As Korea's leading manufacturer with a 77-year history of knowledge and technology in the tire industry, we plan to increase global production capacity, going beyond the challenges and making big steps in the global tire industry."

Following the opening and the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests in attendance were able to tour the new plant and were introduced to the Smart Factory, which makes zero-defects in product quality through an operating system that can find any faults in advance.

The Nexen Tire Europe Plant began its operations in April 2019. Located in the Czech Republic, the new plant has excellent access to Europe's largest markets such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom. The Europe Plant will serve as a great production base with an R&D center and the Smart Factory to increase global production capacity of Nexen Tire.

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with more than 500 dealers based in 137 countries around the world (as of May 2019) and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

