Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’932 -0.3%  SPI 15’936 -0.3%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’693 0.0%  Euro 0.9930 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’035 0.0%  Gold 2’340 0.3%  Bitcoin 62’570 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9153 0.1%  Öl 82.4 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171On113454047Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Swisscom874251
Top News
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert
Goldpreis: Kräftige Kaufwelle an den Terminmärkten
UBS-Aktie: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Suche...
0% Kommission

Nexen Tire Aktie [Valor: 722307 / ISIN: KR7002350007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2024 09:00:00

NEXEN TIRE Announces Participation at TIRE COLOGNE 2024

finanzen.net zero Nexen Tire-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nexen Tire
8120.00 KRW 0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Tire manufacturer showcases a wide range of the latest tire products

NEXEN TIRE announces participation at TIRE COLOGNE 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it will participate in the TIRE COLOGNE 2024, which will be held in Cologne, Germany from June 4 to 6.

NEXEN TIRE will showcase its product portfolio at the TIRE COLOGNE 2024 introducing a wide range of the most recent tires across five categories: summer, all-season, winter electrical and racing tires. The N’BLUE 4 Season 2 and the N’FERA Sport, two award-winning products, will be on display for all-weather and summer tires, respectively.

NEXEN TIRE will hold two press conferences to showcase its latest winter products, WINGUARD Sport 3 and WINGUARD ice 3, for the Alpine and Nordic markets, as well as provide insights into its growth in original equipment (OE) for well-known car manufacturers. The conferences will take place on the first day of the show, initially in German and then in English.

This year, Nexen Tire will showcase premium high-performance quality tires in its motorsports and EV area, allowing visitors to participate in NEXEN TIRE’s motorsport activities via a motorsport simulator while also viewing the displayed N’FERA Sport SUV EV, which is fitted in the Kia EV6.

In addition, a meet and greet autograph session with Eintracht Frankfurt legends Ervin Skela and Alexander Schur will be held on June 4 from 18:30 to 19:30, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans and visitors to meet the football icons.

Members of NEXEN TIRE Europe's executive team will be present at Tire Cologne 2024. Visit booth A-010/B-019 in Hall 6 to learn more about the company and its products.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014. For more information, please visit https://newsroom.nexentire.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c9a3367-37da-4111-be0a-1edff1a97afb


Nachrichten zu Nexen Tire Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nexen Tire Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:13 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion vor dem Wochenende
24.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Ford, Tesla
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
24.05.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.05.2024
24.05.24 Nestlé verhindert neues Jahreshoch
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
22.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
22.05.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.64 19.53 SS3MXU
Short 12’695.05 13.09 7CSSMU
Short 13’134.31 8.79 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’931.70 24.05.2024 17:30:12
Long 11’420.00 19.89
Long 11’180.00 12.67
Long 10’674.76 8.86 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
Novartis veröffentlicht vielversprechende Forschungsresultate: Atrasentan und Fabhalta
Bill Gates plant möglicherweise Verkauf seiner Yachten: Rückkehr zu alten Spitzenplätzen der Forbes Milliardärsliste in Aussicht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck sorgt für gespaltene Meinungen
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck-Kontroversen - Teslas neuestes Wunderwerk sorgt für geteilte Meinungen
Mercedes-Aktie: US-Gewerkschaft UAW ergreift Massnahmen nach Niederlage im Streit mit Mercedes

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit