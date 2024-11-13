Nexans unveils 2028 ambition: Sparking Electrification

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’712 -1.6%  SPI 15’597 -1.6%  Dow 43’911 -0.9%  DAX 19’034 -2.1%  Euro 0.9372 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’745 -2.3%  Gold 2’606 0.3%  Bitcoin 76’676 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8832 0.1%  Öl 72.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886ams-OSRAM137918297Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: DO mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Pierer Mobility-Aktie: Pierer Mobility will KTM restrukturieren
Bore-out statt Burn-out: Woher kommt die Langeweile bei der Arbeit?
Nestlé-Aktie: Konsumentenschützer klagen in Frankreich gegen Nestlé Waters
Montana Aerospace-Aktie: Montana Aerospace hat Alu Menziken-Verkauf abgeschlossen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Nexans Aktie [Valor: 1242479 / ISIN: FR0000044448]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2024 07:30:00

Nexans unveils 2028 ambition: Sparking Electrification

Nexans
114.00 EUR -5.71%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

2024 Capital Markets Day

Nexans unveils 2028 ambition: Sparking Electrification

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 13, 2024 Nexans is hosting its Capital Markets Day 2024 in London, UK, today. During this day dedicated to the financial community, Christopher Guérin, CEO and members of the Executive Committee will unveil the Group's new strategic and financial ambitions for the next four years (2025-2028).

The Capital Markets Day will start at 9:00 am Paris time / 8:00 am London time. The live webcast and subsequent recording will be accessible on Nexans website: 2024 Capital Markets Day - Nexans. A replay of the event and all supporting materials will be made available on our website after the event.

Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am thrilled to showcase the next chapter of the bold journey we've embarked on since 2018, propelling Nexans to the forefront of Electrification. With a rock-solid business model and robust balance sheet, we are seizing the immense opportunities in our markets to drive sustained performance and cash generation. Beyond strengthening our fundamentals, we are charging forward—placing innovation and artificial intelligence at the center of our electrification strategy”

Nexans is now opening its third chapter to amplify profitable growth in Electrification, accelerating the sustainable revolution, and scaling new heights. The new strategic roadmap will focus on amplifying its position in Electrification through new tech solutions, and new market segments, amplified by artificial intelligence.

The Group will rely on:

  • Its positioning: Global operations in three expanding markets growing at twice the rate of GDP.
  • Its assets: Early investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing capacities and an integrated supply chain, from resource access to robust manufacturing capabilities.
  • Its solutions: End-to-end solutions bundling advanced cables with innovations in cable technology, monitoring devices, and software.

2025 - 2028 Financial Ambitions: Elevating Financial Performance

On its existing Electrification portfolio, Nexans will continue to drive selective and profitable expansion, expecting an organic growth of +3-5% CAGR. An incremental adjusted EBITDA of +€350 million is targeted between 2024 and 2028 in Electrification businesses.

Nexans is also unveiling its 2028 financial targets at the Group level:

  • Adjusted EBITDA at €1,150 million (+/- €75 million) while completing its portfolio rotation towards Electrification.
  • Return on Capital Employed above 20% thanks to profitability expansion, strict working capital management, and disciplined investment.
  • Capital Expenditures around €1.2 billion between 2025 and 2028 to fuel growth, with a reallocation towards PWR-Grid and PWR-Connect segments (formerly Distribution and Usage) during the period, boosted by growth capex.
  • Cumulative free cash flow before M&A and equity operations is expected to land around €1.4 billion between 2025 and 2028, with a solid conversion rate ratio above 45% in 2028.

Capital Allocation Priorities

  • Continued disciplined acquisition strategy supported by Nexans’ robust M&A blueprint to reinforce portfolio in Electrification markets and expand into new value pools.
  • Disciplined leverage with a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio = 1.0x and a commitment to maintaining a strong credit rating.
  • Shareholder return with a progressive dividend policy and dividend payout ratio = 30%, while buying-back shares to avoid dilution.

Non-Financial Targets Aligned with Long-Term Strategy

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2028 by -42% on scopes 1 and 2 and -29% on scope 3 versus the 2019 base year.
  • Accelerate the circularity of its business and increase recycled copper content in its products from 5% in 2023 to 25% in 2028.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated €6.5 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com 		Communication

 

Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nexans

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nexans

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.11.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
12.11.24 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
12.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
12.11.24 SMI-Anleger fassen wieder Mut
12.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’220.48 19.24 BU2SYU
Short 12’481.26 13.49 OGSSMU
Short 12’934.96 8.82 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’712.09 12.11.2024 17:31:37
Long 11’254.15 19.89 SSXMMU
Long 10’984.06 13.64 SSSMTU
Long 10’533.83 8.99 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexans 114.00 -5.71% Nexans

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin prallt an 90'000-Dollar-Marke ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Siemens Energy präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Infineon-Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Infineon-Aktie
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten