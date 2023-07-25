Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.07.2023 17:30:00

Nexans to build third generation cable laying vessel to drive global energy transition

_PRESS RELEASE_

  • Nexans is investing in a new cutting-edge cable laying vessel to support a record project backlog and meet future needs in a booming offshore wind and interconnection market.
  • This unique and pioneering vessel builds on the capabilities of the Nexans Aurora, with an enhanced loading capacity and the ability to lay four cables simultaneously.
  • This vessel will be delivered in 2026.

 

Paris, July 25, 2023Nexans, a world leader in the cable system design, manufacturing and services, has announced an expansion in its presence in the offshore wind and interconnection market, by adding a third cable laying vessel to its fleet.

This strategic decision will allow the Group to meet the increasing demand for electrification, especially in the American and European markets, driven by a record project backlog and recently strengthened by the historic €1.7 billion contract with TenneT, and €1.43 billion contract for EuroAsia Interconnector project.

This new strategic asset will also directly and indirectly create hundreds of jobs worldwide during its construction and operational period.

A new ship with unprecedented capabilities

Building upon the cutting-edge technology featured on Nexans’ flagship vessel, the Nexans Aurora, this new ship goes further with improved design, comfort and capabilities. Equipped with three turntables, offering a 13,500-tonne loading capacity, and hosting a large range of subsea tooling including jetting and ploughing tools, this vessel will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously to meet specific customer requirements, especially on large-scale projects.

By adding this vessel to its fleet, Nexans is also enhancing its versatility and flexibility covering a widening geographical footprint.

From an environmental standpoint, the new vessel with its increased load capacity, an advanced hybrid power system and capable of running on biodiesel mix, will offer a significant reduced footprint, reflecting the Group’s strategic environmental vision.

Vincent Dessale – Nexans Chief Operations Officer and Senior EVP – said: "This new vessel will be the most technologically advanced cable layer ever deployed. Fitted with a range of high-tech cable installation and burial equipment, it will enhance the capabilities of our subsea cable operations to tackle projects on an unprecedented scale. This new strategic asset will support the Group’s long-term growth, consolidating its leadership in the interconnection and offshore markets. It perfectly embodies Nexans’ strategy to electrify the future, and its innovative features illustrate our ever-increasing commitment to meeting our partners’ needs.”

 

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com


Contacts:

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com



Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com



Maëllys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com
Investor relations


Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com











Attachment


