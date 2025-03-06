Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’029 -0.6%  SPI 17’186 -0.7%  Dow 42’584 -1.0%  DAX 23’419 1.5%  Euro 0.9549 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’520 0.6%  Gold 2’919 0.0%  Bitcoin 78’494 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8839 -0.8%  Öl 68.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Geberit3017040Sandoz124359842
Top News
Gold im Rallymodus: UBS-Analyst sieht weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für den Goldpreis
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite leichter
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Abschläge
Suche...

Nexans Aktie [Valor: 1242479 / ISIN: FR0000044448]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
06.03.2025 18:10:00

Nexans - Recent rumors regarding Great Sea Interconnector project

Nexans
93.85 EUR -7.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  

Nexans – Recent Rumors regarding Great Sea Interconnector project

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, March 6th, 2025

Recent Rumors Regarding Interconnector Project 

In response to recent media reports regarding the Great Sea Interconnector project, Nexans communicates that these claims do not reflect the actual status of the project or the ongoing relations with the customer.

Nexans have, since the commencement of the Great Sea Interconnector project, received substantial payments that have enabled the continued manufacture of the Great Sea Interconnector cable.

Nexans intends to continue to execute the Great Sea Interconnector project contractual obligations and receiving the corresponding payments in accordance with the contract and the most recent discussions with the customer.

We reaffirm our dedication to the successful completion of this strategic infrastructure project, which is essential for regional energy security and the integration of sustainable energy sources.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the Future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts

Investor relationsCommunication


Audrey Bourgeois
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43
audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com


Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
mael.evin@havas.com


Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nexans

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten