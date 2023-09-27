Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nexans Aktie [Valor: 1242479 / ISIN: FR0000044448]
27.09.2023 08:00:00

Nexans launches a share buyback program

Nexans
71.55 EUR -2.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nexans launches a share buyback program

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, September 27th, 2023Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 275,000 shares, in accordance with the 17th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th, 2023, to allocate free shares and performance shares to eligible employees and corporate officers.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation over the period from September 26th, 2023 to January 1st, 2024.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com

 

  		Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

 

Attachment


