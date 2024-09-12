Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’972 0.4%  SPI 15’855 -0.3%  Dow 40’862 0.3%  DAX 18’330 0.4%  Euro 0.9402 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’816 1.1%  Gold 2’515 0.1%  Bitcoin 49’477 1.1%  Dollar 0.8538 0.2%  Öl 71.6 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Petco-Aktie im Aufwind - Roaring Kitty sorgt trotz rpten Zahlen für unerwarteten Kurssprung
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor EZB-Pressekonferenz zu Leitzins
GSK präsentiert positive Studienergebnisse für mRNA-Grippeimpfstoff
GAM-Aktie: Andrea Astone zum Client Director in Genf ernannt
Swisscom-Aktie: Italiens Weko prüft Vodafone-Übernahme genauer
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nexans Aktie [Valor: 1242479 / ISIN: FR0000044448]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.09.2024 09:00:00

Nexans invests 90 million euros to support growth of offshore wind in Europe

Nexans
116.70 EUR -0.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nexans invests 90 million euros to support growth of offshore wind in Europe

_PRESS RELEASE_

  • Nexans invests 90 million euros in its facilities in Charleroi, Belgium, Erembodegem, Belgium and Calais, France to support the growth of offshore wind and subsea interconnections

  • The investment will include the construction of a new, 53 meter tower for the insulation of onshore cables at Nexans’ plant in Charleroi, Belgium, and will allow for the production of 525kV onshore cables necessary to support the TenneT frame agreement

  • Nexans is committed to a long-term strategy of electrification made possible only through the support of renewable sources of energy
     

Paris, September 12, 2024 – Nexans, a global leader in the energy transition, announces plans to invest 90 million euros to support the growth of offshore wind in Europe. The investment will include the construction of a new, 53 meter tower for the insulation of onshore cables at Nexans’ plant in Charleroi, Belgium and will allow for the production of 3,000 mm2 525kV HVDC onshore cables necessary to support TenneT’s three grid projects, BalWin 3, LanWin 4, and Lanwin 2 under the frame agreement signed last year.

Nexans is committed to a long-term strategy of electrification made possible only through the support of renewable sources of energy. This investment will enable Nexans to fulfill this vision and drive the next electrical revolution forward.

The investment will also include upgrades to the cable manufacturing process such as a new stranding line and a degassing system specifically designed for HVDC cables and a new aluminum drawing line to increase our volume of aluminum wire production. While the majority of the investment will be directed at upgrading its manufacturing plant in Charleroi, Nexans’ other facilities will also get a boost including a new HVDC lab with a hall specifically built for 525kV HVDC testing at its Calais facility in France, and a new injection press at its power accessories facility in collaboration with teams in Erembodegem, Belgium. The investment will begin in 2025 and run through 2026 when the work is completed.

The Charleroi plant will also connect to the La Sambre channel which will allow Nexans to reduce transportation CO2 emissions by 85%. The city of Charleroi has already begun a project to establish a multimodal transportation platform in this area.

"We are pleased to announce this new investment reinforcing our position as a leader in the energy transition. The ability to produce land cables up to 525kV is a game changing capability that will enable us to drive the transition forward for years to come,” says Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ Generation and Transmission Business Group. "We are looking forward to completing this critical upgrade in our infrastructure to keep pace with the ever-increasing electricity demand globally.”

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com

 

Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

Christopher Minardi
christopher.minardi@nexans.com

 

  		Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nexans

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nexans

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Warum sind ETF-Sparpläne heutzutage eine gefragte Optionen für den Vermögensaufbau? Welche Vorteile bieten ETFs gegenüber Einzelaktien oder klassischen Anlagefonds, besonders für PrivatanlegerInnen?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. In einer Paneldiskussion würde mit Experten über das Potential für PrivatanlegerInnen von ETF Sparplänen in der Schweiz diskutiert:

🎤 Cecilia Enhoerning (DWS Group, Xtrackers Sales Switzerland),
🎤 Timo Hegnauer ( @neon_app ) und
🎤 Philippe Beguelin (Finanz und Wirtschaft News)
🎤 moderiert von Matthias Müller (BX Swiss)

Die Experten diskutieren die wichtigsten Trends, die Vorteile von ETF-Sparplänen gegenüber traditionellen Anlageformen und wie sich der Schweizer Markt in den kommenden Jahren entwickeln könnte. Zudem beleuchten sie die Rolle digitaler Plattformen und den Einfluss der Marktregulierung auf die weitere Verbreitung dieser Anlageform in der Schweiz.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Inside Trading & Investment

07:04 «𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Über der Trendlinie
11.09.24 Soaking up the T-Bill Spill: Using Treasury Bill Futures to Hedge Rate Cuts
11.09.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Zinssenkungen
11.09.24 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
11.09.24 SMI schlägt sich wacker
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 18.55
Short 12’662.42 13.51 YXSSMU
Short 13’108.45 8.80 2PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’971.93 12.09.2024 09:02:38
Long 11’480.00 19.39
Long 11’220.00 13.18
Long 10’700.00 8.97
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexans 116.70 -0.34% Nexans

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enttäuschender Umsatz bei GameStop: GameStop-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Dow Jones konnte Verluste hinter sich lassen -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. schliessen mit Verlusten
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Vormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Mittwochvormittag mit Aufschlag
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Inflationsdaten: US-Verbraucherpreise rückläufig - Kernrate aber erneut auf hohem Niveau
Gründer muss dreistelligen Millionenbetrag an Nikola zahlen - Nikola-Aktie kommt dennoch nicht auf die Beine

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten