Newtopia Announces TSX Venture Exchange Listing Date

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia"), a telehealth enabled habit change platform focused on disease prevention is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares (the "Common Shares") which are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on Monday, May 4, 2020 under the symbol "NEWU".

Certain directors, executive officers and principal shareholders of Newtopia who hold, in the aggregate, 26,010,492 Common Shares and 8,297,539 incentive stock options exercisable for Common Shares, have entered into escrow agreements pursuant to National Policy 46-201 – Escrow for Initial Public Offerings ("NP 46-201"). In accordance with NP 46-201 and the Escrow Agreements, the securities subject to escrow will, based on the automatic timed release escrow applicable to Newtopia, be released in accordance with the following schedule: (i) 10% on the date the Common Shares are listed on the TSXV; and (ii) 15% tranches every six months thereafter.

On the date hereof, Newtopia has 90,717,100 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

A copy of Newtopia's final long-form prospectus dated March 30, 2020 is available under Newtopia's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a telehealth enabled habit change platform focused on disease prevention that delivers a 1:1 individualized approach for at-risk individuals by looking at social, psychological, and genetic insights. Newtopia's approach is proven to deliver value on investment for risk bearing employers and insurers. Clients experience reduced clinical risk factors, medical claims savings and increased quality of life, productivity and morale for their at-risk individuals. Newtopia's mission is to inspire people to live healthier. To learn more, visit newtopia.com.

Advisories

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the commencement date of trading of the Common Shares and Newtopia's business plans and outlook. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable. For more information on these risks please see the Prospectus.

