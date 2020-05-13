13.05.2020 19:13:00

Newsweek Selects Steripath as a Best Infection Prevention Product of 2020

SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical announced today that Newsweek®, in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that evaluates health care quality, selected the Steripath® Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device® as a Best Infection Prevention Product of 2020.

This Newsweek Best Health Care 2020 selection was based on publicly available data, including data voluntarily submitted by health care facilities to the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey, where teams of experts and analysts reviewed data and identified high performers.

The selection committee evaluated each product using 4 specific criteria: effectiveness, safety (to both patients and health care workers), successful real-world implementation, and the stability of the company. When assessing safety and effectiveness, evaluations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were considered, along with published research studies.

"We are honored to have been selected by Newsweek as one of the Best Infection Products of 2020," said Greg Bullington, CEO of Magnolia Medical. "We are impressed with The Leapfrog Group's fact-based methodology utilizing publicly available clinical data and independent market research to inform their selections." Bullington concluded, "As a company we are dedicated to providing technology solutions that enable sepsis testing accuracy to reduce unnecessary antibiotic treatment, prevent patient harm and decrease hospital-acquired infections."

The patented Steripath® Gen2 ISDD® is the only FDA-cleared device indicated to reduce blood culture contamination.1 This unique indication was cleared by the FDA based on peer-reviewed published controlled clinical studies demonstrating Steripath's ability to reduce blood culture contamination by 83-88%.2,3 

Steripath integrates user-controlled negative pressure to divert and sequester the initial 1.5-2.0 mL of blood collected for culture, the portion known to most likely contain contaminants.4 The device has been clinically proven effective for use with blood cultures drawn via both venipuncture and peripheral IV starts.2,3

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 70 issued method, apparatus and design patents with more than 50 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

  • Indicated to reduce blood culture contamination when contaminants are present, compared to standard method controls without diversion.
  • M. Rupp, et al. Clinical Infectious Diseases (2017)
  • M. Bell, et al. Journal of Emergency Nursing (2018)
  • R. Patton, et al. Journal of Clinical Microbiology (2010)

    Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and Steripath® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-selects-steripath-as-a-best-infection-prevention-product-of-2020-301058229.html

    SOURCE Magnolia Medical Technologies

