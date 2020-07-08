08.07.2020 20:00:00

NewscastStudio Announces Winners for Broadcast Production Awards, Honoring the Best in Production

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewscastStudio, the trade publication for production, design and engineering broadcast industry professionals has announced the winners of its Broadcast Production Awards competition.

The annual competition honors those working behind the camera in broadcast and streaming media production across a variety of formats, ranging from production and set designers, motion graphics designers, composers and product engineers. 

"The Broadcast Production Awards continues its goal of honoring all of the hard work and creativity that goes into making what we watch what it is," said Michael P. Hill, founder and publisher of NewscastStudio. 

The 2019 winners represent the broadest and most diverse collection of winners yet — growing upon the original "Set of the Year" competition that NewscastStudio launched 11 years ago.

VideoHelper took home the most accolades with eight wins, while Stephen Arnold Music saw four and Clickspring Design three.

Winning broadcasters span five continents and include CBS News, CCTV (中国中央电视台新闻频道), CGTN, CNN, Fox, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, Tencent Sports (腾讯体育), TF1, TVNZ, Yahoo Finance and the Counter-Strike GO esports championship.

Sky News saw top broadcast design honors for its coverage of the 2019 United Kingdom general election that included augmented reality effects while the sound of CNN's presidential debates took home top music honors for composer Stephen Arnold Music

Part of its newly inaugurated broadcast center at Hudson Yards in New York City, CNN's Studio 19z was honored as the top national news set with design from Clickspring Design, while "The Kelly Clarkson Show" took home entertainment honors for its production design from James Connelly.

The awards were judged by a panel of over 30 industry veterans with hundreds of years of combined experience who evaluated the 40-plus categories on aesthetics, design intent, technology integration, new concepts and use of budget. 

"This year's Broadcast Production Awards were our most competitive yet," said Dak Dillon, editor of NewscastStudio. "Winners represent the latest in creative design, storytelling and production."

Additional winners include AJA Video Systems, Broadcast Design International, Clickspring Design, DCLighting, Digital Video Group, Disguise, DreamWall, Eastern Lighting Design, FX Design Group, Girraphic, Jack Morton Worldwide, John Casey Production Design, JPConnelly, Liquid Cinema, Loaded Production Music, Lonnie Juli, Maxon, Mpath Music Library, Provost Studio, Stephen Arnold Music, Telemetrics, TVU and Universal Production Music.

The complete list of winners, including the judges' picks for honorable mentions, is available online at www.broadcastproductionawards.com

Media Contact:

Jason Marks
Email: jason.marks@relaypr.com 
Phone: (415) 915-8855

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newscaststudio-announces-winners-for-broadcast-production-awards-honoring-the-best-in-production-301090325.html

SOURCE NewscastStudio

