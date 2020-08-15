+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020 07:32:00

NewsBlaze and 1stCounsel Collaborate To Deliver Legal and Law News

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NewsBlaze and 1stCounsel announced a collaboration to improve their legal and law news offerings by strategically partnering on news content creation and sharing.

NewsBlaze and 1stCounsel Collaborate To Deliver Legal and Law News

1stCounsel will ramp up production of short form news content, as well as longer-form news stories, and display NewsBlaze headlines in the sidebar.

NewsBlaze long-form features, as now, will cover legal/law stories in more depth, with original reporting and analysis. An example of this is the recent story, "DOJ Finds Sloppy FBI Handling of 29 FISA Applications." 

In addition, NewsBlaze will display 1stCounsel headlines in the Legal/Law category pages, to give readers a wider range of Legal/Law news.

For more information about 1stCounsel, visit https://1stCounsel.com

For more information about NewsBlaze, visit https://NewsBlaze.com

"We constantly work to improve our readers' experience, whether it is covering issues they follow, or writing in-depth stories that give them a better understanding of what's going on. Our editorial team works with investigative journalists and writers to ensure accuracy and truth, bringing forward interesting stories that readers appreciate," said Sally Gray, NewsBlaze editor.

Published stories from both properties will be shared with NewsBlaze and 1stCounsel fans on relevant social media sites, and subscribers can receive notifications by email or SMS, depending on their personal preferences.

NewsBlaze and 1stCounsel are currently working on projects to upgrade server, web server and security infrastructure to further improve secure connections for readers, writers and editors on both sites. The joint project will speed page response times due to a combination of faster web server software, improved cache configuration, improved CDN, worldwide delivery network, and improved security. In addition, new faster hardware, operating system and more efficient system software will lighten server load, allowing much higher throughput. System security hardening, which has already served well over the past ten years also makes improvements that continue the great tradition of repelling transnational attacks that are so prevalent these days.

"NewsBlaze and 1stCounsel both contribute news items to our network and readers, who we really appreciate for believing in us. As part of our focus on reader experience, we're making our platforms even more secure, more resilient and faster to load. When a recent COVID health-related story reached more than a million readers in just a few days, it stretched resources and slowed page loads once we hit 1000 pages per minute. A reconfiguration allowed us to handle 1500 pages per minute, and that's when we decided to move to new infrastructure that can multiply deliverability for both properties," said Alan Gray, NewsBlaze CEO.

About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which has helped build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America, Europe and South Asia.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, for the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

NewsBlaze writers include long-time journalists who like what we do and help us to inform and entertain our readers. The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the NewsBlaze news organization is Alan Gray.

Media contact: Alan Gray, media@newsblaze.com, +1 775 241 8446

About 1stCounsel

1stCounsel was founded in 2002, when it acquired the legal email system from law.com, as they transitioned from email to news. 1stCounsel's news and other legal services were added later. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsblaze-and-1stcounsel-collaborate-to-deliver-legal-and-law-news-301112833.html

SOURCE NewsBlaze

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Coronavirus: Grossbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Impfdosen - Novavax-Aktie mit Kurssprung, J&J-Aktie freundlich
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesgericht trifft keinen Entscheid zu Umgang der UBS mit Personendaten
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Wie sich die Chancen auf einen Corona-Impfstoff auf den Aktienmarkt auswirken - Goldman Sachs-Strategen klären auf
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum verändert - US-Dollar auf Stand vom Frühhandel
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zeigt sich freundlich
KW 33: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB