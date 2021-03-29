SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’036 0.2%  Dow 33’073 1.4%  DAX 14’749 0.9%  Euro 1.1067 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.9%  Gold 1’727 -0.3%  Bitcoin 51’704 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9395 0.1%  Öl 63.2 -1.8% 

29.03.2021 07:08:00

News Photographers Association of Canada Selects Top Photojournalists of 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and, ultimately, as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration to Canada's premier photojournalism competition is a testament to the ideal that photography matters—now more than ever.

After careful consideration by a panel of acclaimed judges, Barbara Davidson, Arnold Lim and Andy Clark, the News Photographers Association of Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 National Pictures of the Year Awards (NPOY).

The official announcement of this year's winners was made during a virtual gala presentation from the Pendulum Gallery in Vancouver, BC on March 28, 2021. 

The public is invited to view the winning photographs in person at the Pendulum Gallery during the Capture Photography Festival from April 29 to March 23, 2021. 

The images and multimedia pieces from all finalists will be available for viewing on our website:  www.npac.ca.

Year after year, the News Photographers Association of Canada strives to recognize exceptionalism and professionalism in Canadian visual journalism. In 2020 a pandemic further tested the limits of already stressed newsrooms.  With slashed budgets, layoffs and a tremendous responsibility for those left to carry the load, Canada's dedicated photojournalists were there on the streets to ensure the events of our world were properly documented and displayed.

The News Photographers Association of Canada's 2020 National Pictures of the Year Winners Are:

Spot News – Sponsored by The Camera Store
1st — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
2nd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
3rd — Maggie MacPherson, Independent
HM — Carlos Osorio, Reuters
HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

General News - Sponsored by Cision
1st — Ben Nelms, CBC
2nd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press
3rd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press
HM — Darren Calabrese, Independent
HM — Evan Mitsui, CBC

FEATURE - Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press
1st — Carlos Osorio, Reuters
2nd — Darren Calabrese, Independent
3rd — Carlos Osorio, Reuters
HM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press
HM — Justin Tang, The Canadian Press

SOCIAL ISSUE - Sponsored by Fujifilm
1st — Valerian Mazataud, Le Devoir
2nd — John Mahoney, Montreal Gazette
3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
HM — Jesse Winter, The Globe and Mail
HM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press

PORTRAIT - Sponsored by Beau Photo
1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent
2nd — Jimmy Jeong, Maclean's Magazine
3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent
HM — Cole Burston, Independent
HM — Leah Hennel, The Narwhal

PERSONALITY - Sponsored by Panasonic
1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent
2nd — Leah Hennel, CBC
3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
HM — Chad Hipolito, The Globe and Mail

SPORTS ACTION - Sponsored by Nikon Canada
1st — Nick Iwanyshyn, Canadian Cycling Magazine
2nd — Kevin Light, Independent
3rd — Chris Tanouye, Getty Images
HM — Dave Holland, Independent
HM — Bernard Brault, La Presse

SPORTS FEATURE - Sponsored by Sony Canada
1st — Leah Hennel, The Globe and Mail
2nd — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press
3rd — John Lucas, Independent
HM — Bernard Brault, La Presse
HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Vistek
1st — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press
2nd — Chad Hipolito, Independent
3rd — Matt Smith, Saskatoon StarPhoenix
HM — Melissa Tait, The Globe and Mail

TEAM MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Thomson Reuters
1st — Melissa Tait, Timothy Moore, Renata D'Aliesio, The Globe and Mail
2nd — Debora Baic, Patric Dell, Rick Smith, The Globe and Mail
3rd — Evan Mitsui, Adam Miller, Anand Ram, CBC

PICTURE STORY - NEWS - Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

1st — Jesse Winter, Vice
2nd — Cole Burston, The Globe and Mail
3rd — Ben Nelms, CBC
HM — Leah Hennel, CBC

PICTURE STORY FEATURE – Sponsored by Canon Canada
1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent
2nd — Chris Young, The Canadian Press
3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent

Photojournalist of the Year - Sponsored by The Canadian Press

Winner — Darren Calabrese, Independent

Finalists in alphabetical order:
Leah Hennel, Independent
Chris Young, The Canadian Press

Photograph of the Year - Sponsored by Sony

Drive-in Concert by Carlos Osorio, Reuters 

SOURCE News Photographers Association of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
26.03.21 Pandemie-Verlierer mit Potenzial - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 02/2021
26.03.21 Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt / EUR/USD – Langfristiger Kursrückgang?
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/gHXCZIRaK7I

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Umfrage zeigt: Australier setzen lieber auf Bitcoin als auf Gold
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Technische Panne bei Krypto-Börse erlaubte Kauf von Bitcoin mit Mega-Preisabschlag
Bill Gross verdiente Millionen mit Wette gegen die GameStop-Aktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Auf diese Elektro-Autobauer setzt die UBS beim E-Lkw-Markt
SPAC schlägt gleich bei vier Cannabis-Unternehmen zu
Ausblick: BYD legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: SoftwareONE verdient 2020 mehr - Strategische Partnerschaft mit Microsoft
Wasserstoff, Erneuerbare Energien & Co.: So können Anleger am ESG-Trend 2021 partizipieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit