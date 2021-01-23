SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

News Photographers Association of Canada: Canadians Going for Gold at World Photographic Cup

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Four Canadian photographers have images shooting for the podium at the 2021 World Photographic Cup.

"This unique competition has brought out the best in both Canada and the World. We are very proud of our entire team for doing so well in such a challenging environment" Gerry David, Captain of Team Canada stated.

The announcements were made virtually on January 18, 2021 at the Imaging USA conference in Atlanta, Georgia. The Canadian finalists are:

Commercial Category:
Jacquie Matechuk - Cochrane, Alberta
A striking image of towering structures longing to be remembered during the pandemic shutdown.

Commercial Category:
Louis-Philippe Provost - Gatineau, Quebec
The beauty of the Ray and Maria Stata Center designed by Frank Gehry and part of The Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Portrait Category:
Stephanie Lachance - Chambly, Quebec
A mesmerizing portrait of a father and his son showing their intimate connection.

Portrait Category:
Ammara Sadiq - Spruce Grove, Alberta
Created as an ode to Swan Lake and to the grace and poise of a ballerina.

Teams from 38 countries entered the 8th edition of this global competition. Top 10 finalists in each of the six categories have the opportunity to win medals in Rome, Italy on April 19, 2021.

Depending on their final ranking, our Canadian finalists have the chance to help propel Team Canada to bring home the World Photographic Cup.

All the Canadian entries can be viewed on the WPC Team Canada website: www.worldphotographiccup.ca

All 2021's international entries can be viewed on the WPC website:
www.worldphotographiccup.org

SOURCE News Photographers Association of Canada

