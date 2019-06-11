11.06.2019 16:15:00

Newport Academy Expands Services into the Pacific Northwest with Gray Wolf Ranch Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance abuse, has announced the purchase of Gray Wolf Ranch in Washington State. The acquisition will further expand Newport Academy's network of evidence-based and highly impactful mental health treatment services.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Academy)

Founded in 1996, Gray Wolf Ranch has treated more than 1,500 young men with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders and is a pioneer in combining clinical treatment, wilderness therapy, experiential programming, and academic instruction. Gray Wolf offers a highly structured residential program as well as extended care and a supported sober living environment. Newport Academy plans to build out the residential treatment offerings at the campus, which is located on 20-plus acres amid the natural beauty of the Olympic Peninsula.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gray Wolf Ranch into our Newport Academy family," said Joe Procopio, Newport Academy's Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to empower teens and young adults and restore families, and expanding into the Pacific Northwest will enable us to help more individuals struggling with mental health and co-occurring issues."

Mental health issues across the nation are on the rise, and Washington State is no exception. About 64,000 adolescents in Washington have at least one major depressive episode annually, and less than half receive any type of treatment. Seventeen percent of high school students in Washington report seriously considering suicide in the past year.

"As an alumnus of the program, Gray Wolf is a special place for me, and I am excited to be a part of its continued success to ensure that more families will benefit from treatment here," said Jamison Monroe Jr., Newport Academy founder and Executive Chairman.

Gray Wolf is now a part of Newport Academy's growing network of treatment centers across the country, with locations in Northern and Southern California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

For more information on Newport Academy, please visit www.NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy
Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

