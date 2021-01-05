Newmont to Provide Reserves and Exploration Update

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will release its 2020 Reserves and Resources before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and will hold an exploration update conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The exploration update will also be carried on Newmont’s website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 855.209.8210 Intl Dial-In Number 412.317.5213 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 877.344.7529 Intl Replay Number 412.317.0088 Replay Access Code 10150700

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont 2021 Exploration Update

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2935753/6BD89156C76F75D744FCB8951BF1B03D

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

