25.07.2025 00:22:49
Newmont Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $2.06 billion, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $853 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $5.32 billion from $4.40 billion last year.
Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.06 Bln. vs. $853 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $5.32 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.
