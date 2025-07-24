Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.07.2025

Newmont Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

Newmont Corporation
48.48 CHF -0.69%
(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.06 billion, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $853 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $5.32 billion from $4.40 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.06 Bln. vs. $853 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $5.32 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.