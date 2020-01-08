|
08.01.2020 13:55:00
Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2019 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.
Conference Call Details
|
Dial-In Number
|
|
855.209.8210
|
|
Intl Dial-In Number
|
|
412.317.5213
|
|
Conference Name
|
|
Newmont
|
|
Replay Number
|
|
877.344.7529
|
|
Intl Replay Number
|
|
412.317.0088
|
|
Replay Access Code
|
|
10137782
|
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2154308/76B7917DAA0F2D1AAF1F76E7FE5CC7BB
The full year and fourth quarter 2019 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020 on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005240/en/
Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.19
|Ausblick: Newmont Mining präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.19
|Newmont Mining (NEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.04.19
|Ausblick: Newmont Mining stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)