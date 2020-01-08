<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.01.2020 13:55:00

Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2019 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

   

Dial-In Number

     

 

855.209.8210

 

   

Intl Dial-In Number

     

 

412.317.5213

 

   

Conference Name

     

 

Newmont

 

   

Replay Number

     

 

877.344.7529

 

   

Intl Replay Number

     

 

412.317.0088

 

   

Replay Access Code

     

 

10137782

 

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2154308/76B7917DAA0F2D1AAF1F76E7FE5CC7BB

The full year and fourth quarter 2019 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020 on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Nachrichten