15.01.2020 22:15:00

Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, February 13, 2020

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark", or the "Company"), which operates a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its fourth quarter 2019 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.ngkf.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

http://www.ngkf.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO:      

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)

WHAT:     

Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results conference call

WHEN:    

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:   

http://ir.ngkf.com

HOW:      

A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.ngkf.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL: 


Date - Start Time:         

2/13/2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

U.S. Dial In:                 

1-844-698-0961

International Dial In:     

1-647-253-8659

Passcode:                   

294-9628



REPLAY:


Available From – To:      

2/13/2020 1:00 p.m. ET – 2/20/2020 11:59 p.m. ET

U.S. Dial In:                   

1-800-585-8367

International Dial In:      

1-416-621-4642

Passcode:                    

294-9628

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

About Newmark Group, Inc.
Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that operates a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Under the Newmark Knight Frank name, the investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (comprised of investment sales and mortgage brokerage), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Newmark Group's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NMRK". Newmark is a trademark/service mark and/or registered trademark/service mark of Newmark Group and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:
Karen Laureano-Rikardsen
+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:
Jason Harbes, CFA or Jason McGruder
+1 212-610-2426

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640303/Newmark_Group_Logo.jpg

