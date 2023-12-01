Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'854 0.5%  SPI 14'236 0.4%  Dow 35'951 1.5%  DAX 16'215 0.3%  Euro 0.9533 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'382 0.3%  Gold 2'036 -0.4%  Bitcoin 33'035 0.0%  Dollar 0.8754 0.2%  Öl 82.9 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Bayer10367293Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Favorisierte Finanzhäuser: Diese Banken der Schweiz erfreuen sich grösster Beliebtheit
Staatsfinanzen in Gefahr? Bert Flossbach gibt Einschätzung zur EZB-Zinspolitik ab
Studie zeigt: Mehrheit der Themen-ETFs floppt - Im Gegensatz zu diesen Anlageprodukten
November 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Urteil der US-Behörde: Binance muss Milliardenstrafe zahlen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

01.12.2023 01:07:00

Newly Unveiled Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Promises Continued World-Class Care in a World-Class Facility

The highly anticipated opening will make MedStar Georgetown home to the Washington, D.C., region's most advanced healthcare facility.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital has officially unveiled the brand new Verstandig Pavilion, which is set to open December 10, 2023. A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring MedStar Health senior leaders, Philanthropist Grant Verstandig, community stakeholders, hospital associates, and CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell — the event's emcee — celebrated the hospital's new 477-thousand sq. ft. addition which is set to become the D.C. region's most advanced healthcare facility.

MedStar Health senior leaders, Philanthropist Grant Verstandig, Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia, Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage, and City Councilmember Brooke Pinto cut the ribbon on the brand new Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

"As we built the Pavilion, we had one foot in today—building a facility that reflects the full capabilities of medicine today, and one foot in tomorrow—building a facility with comprehensive flexibilities, so that as medicine continues to evolve we will be able to meet the healthcare needs of our region for decades to come," said Kenneth A. Samet, president and chief executive officer of MedStar Health. "This is truly a transformational project, creating a world-class facility to match the world-class care provided by our physicians, nurses and associates. It is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the health and wellbeing of all those we serve and a significant step in our constant efforts to realize our vision of being the trusted leader in caring for people and advancing health."

"We know that healthcare evolves and changes with technology and this facility has a very flexible design which allows us to adapt to whatever those changes may be," said Lisa Boyle, MD, president, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and senior vice president, MedStar Health. "The Verstandig Pavilion will help MedStar Georgetown usher in a new era of healthcare in the region as we continue to serve the health care needs for decades to come."

The opening would not have been possible without a generous donation of $50 million by Grant Verstandig, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Red Cell Partners; co-founder and chairman, Verstandig Family Foundation. The transformational gift represents one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever made to health care in the Washington, D.C., region. Two years ago, in recognition of Verstandig's unprecedented generosity, MedStar Health announced the new pavilion would be named in his honor.

"The pavilion will be a haven for healing, a place where compassionate care meets cutting edge technology, where the heroes of our community will teach and train the next generation of providers, and where miracles really do happen. It is truly a beacon of hope for patients, for their loved ones, and for our region," Verstandig said.

Representing the new standard in patient care and the practice of medicine, the Verstandig Pavilion will feature:

  • A new Emergency Department that has almost doubled in size with 32 private patient rooms.
  • A movable Intraoperative MRI System (IMRIS), the only one in the region, allowing neurosurgeons to precisely remove microscopic tumors. reducing the need for post-op imaging and additional surgeries.
  • 156 new and expanded private inpatient patient rooms with natural, healing light supporting the most advanced care.
  • 31 state-of-the-art operating room surgical suites providing surgeons with 4K visualization for robotic and minimally invasive surgery; spectral imaging technology to identify critical anatomy, blood flow, and detect cancer margins not visible to the naked eye; and large interactive touchscreen dashboards to connect with experts worldwide in real time.
  • A new rooftop helipad with direct access to the new Emergency Department and operating rooms, saving crucial minutes for patients suffering life-threatening conditions.
  • Six acres of beautiful, expansive green space creating a relaxing, reflective environment for our patients, their loved ones and our associates.

For more information on the Verstandig Pavilion, visit https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/medstar-georgetown-university-hospital

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newly-unveiled-verstandig-pavilion-at-medstar-georgetown-university-hospital-promises-continued-world-class-care-in-a-world-class-facility-302002683.html

SOURCE MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.11.23 BNP Paribas - Pharma: Wachstumsmarkt mit grossen Fortschritten
30.11.23 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
30.11.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
30.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
30.11.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'285.72 19.37 SSQMDU
Short 11'520.30 13.56 IQSSMU
Short 11'929.44 8.96 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'854.32 30.11.2023 17:30:01
Long 10'395.48 19.54 SSOMSU
Long 10'147.27 13.56 COSSMU
Long 9'735.49 8.96 SSGM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Glarner Kantonalbank am 22.11.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar vom höchsten Stand seit August wieder zurück - zum Franken etwas tiefer
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
Vermögensverwalter von Börsenprofi Ken Fischer: Die zehn grössten US-Aktienbeteiligungen von Fisher Asset Management im dritten Quartal
Euro nach Inflationsdaten unter 1,09 USD - auch zum Franken leichte
Kurs-Erosion bei der Nestlé-Aktie: Darum raten Analysten trotzdem zum Einstieg
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Donnerstagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
UBS Aktie News: UBS steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. ziehen an: Krypto-Community zeigt sich nach Entscheidung im Binance-US-Strafverfahren erleichtert
VAT-Aktie springt hoch: Bessere Auftragslage - VAT Group beendet Kurzarbeit und wird optimistischer
UBS Aktie News: UBS zeigt sich am Donnerstagvormittag gestärkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit